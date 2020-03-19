2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied Undisguised In India, Launch Next Week

As seen in the latest batch of spy images, the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come with an all-digital instrument cluster along with a larger touchscreen infotainment unit

Recently, Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the much awaited second generation Creta in India, which goes on sale at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as per the introductory offer. Next, the company will launch an updated version of the Verna, which will go on sale later this month and come with BSVI engines, styling updates and even some new features.

A batch of spy images that surfaced internet recently reveals some important details of the cabin of the new vehicle. The highlight of the dashboard will be a bigger infotainment unit that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The next big change will come in the form of an all-digital instrument cluster that has replaced analogue dials of the pre-facelift version.

This is the same instrument console that is also being provided on the Hyundai ix25 (China-spec Creta). It will likely make it to even the next-gen i20 that will mark its debut later this year. Other than this, the refreshed sedan even gets some faux wood trim on the dashboard, revised AC vents and a new upholstery.

Outside, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will feature new LED headlamps that look sleeker than the ones they have replaced, a larger cascading grille with dark chrome inserts, new front bumper, new alloy wheels, refreshed taillights and an updated rear bumper. The new car will be sold in six paint shades -black, red, white, silver, grey and black.

As before, the Creta will continue to offer some segment-leading features in the form of an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, hands-free boot opening and an Arkamys sound system. Other than this, the car will even get BlueLink connected apps package.

Powering the new Verna will be BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines that will be sold with both manual and automatic transmission options. The base petrol engine will be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that will be sold with a 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the diesel will be a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit that will be available with 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options.

Both the 1.5-litre units will offer a maximum power of 115hp each. Also, for the first time ever, the sedan will get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will output 120hp of peak power. It will be available only with a 7-speed DCT automatic unit with paddleshifters. The refreshed Verna will take on the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris and the next-gen Honda City.