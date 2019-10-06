2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Likely To Debut At Upcoming Auto Expo In Feb

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is speculated to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from Kia Seltos that it will also share with the 2020 Creta SUV

At the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai is set to unveil 2 new cars i.e 2020 Hyundai Creta and the 2020 Verna facelift. After dropping the wraps on the car at this year’s Chengdu Motor Show, Hyundai is set to launch the car in India a few months after the unveiling.

While we are dark on details about the elements that will make its way into the India-spec 2020 Verna, reports suggest that the flashy design that was unveiled in China will be tuned down for our country. The Verna derives design cues from the company’s other models including La-Festa, the new-gen Sonata, Elantra facelift and the updated Ioniq.

The Chinese model gets a sleeker and wider cascading grille that sits between a pair of larger headlamps. Speaking of which, the new headlight comes with three sections that include projector headlamp, the parking lamp and the turn indicator – with chrome outlines separating them.

In terms of interiors, the new Verna gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Similar to the recently launched Elantra, the Verna too will have Blue Link connectivity features. The technology which debuted on the Venue will come with 33 accessibility functions out of which 10 are India-specific.

In terms of mechanics, the 2020 Verna Facelift will receive new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will replace the current 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel powertrain. The same engine will power the upcoming Creta that will also be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo next year.

In the domestic market, the Hyundai Verna goes against the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Skoda and Volkswagen are planning on introducing their mid-size sedans which will most likely come to India in 2021.

In addition to the Elantra and Verna, Hyundai has also updated the Creta SUV which will be unveiled alongside the Verna.

While we are dark on details, spy images suggest that the SUV will feature notable addition as against the current model including features such as a larger touchscreen, a flat-bottom steering wheel and paddle shifters.