2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched – Top 10 Features Explained

The 2020 Hyundai Verna continues to rival the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India recently launched a facelifted version of the Verna sedan at a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh, which goes up to Rs 15.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). While it is only a mid-cycle refresh, the car has gone through some noteworthy mechanical changes under the hood, as well as a few visual enhancements.

The car gets a large cascading grille up front with a chrome honeycomb pattern, flanked by new sharp-looking LED headlamps. At the rear, the tail lamps feature some changes, while the bumper gets a new skid plate with a twin muffler design. However, the visual upgrades don’t justify its price hike as compared to the outgoing pre-facelift model. Hence, Hyundai is offering the car with a host of segment-first features.

Here are the top 10 features of the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift that justify its premium pricing in the segment –

1) Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

The 2020 Verna is also the first C-segment sedan to be offered with a full-digital instrument cluster, which also gets a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the center. The entire instrument cluster is not fully customisable, however, the bright digital displays still feel premium.

2) Front Ventilated Seats

The Hyundai Verna was the first mass-market car to be introduced with front ventilated seats, and now the feature has been carried over to a few other Hyundai-Kia cars as well. However, the Verna facelift still continues to be the only car in its segment that is currently offered with front ventilated seats.

3) Smart Trunk

Hyundai has equipped the Verna with a hands-free boot opening feature that will come handy when your hands are full and you need to pop the trunk open. Dubbed the ‘Smart Trunk’ feature by Hyundai, the boot of the car will automatically open when it senses the key fob is near it.

4) BlueLink Telematics

The new Verna follows in the footsteps of the Venue, Elantra and Creta to be offered with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech that comes with 45 features, including remote engine and air-con operation (automatic only), voice commands for in-car functions and more. It also lets the owner access in-car functions with the help of their smartwatches.

5) Wireless Phone Charger

Wireless phone charging pads are slowly becoming a necessity since phone have become such important parts of our lives, and the Hyundai Verna is the only car in its segment to be offered with one; which is placed in the space ahead of the gear lever.

6) Driver Rear View Monitor (DRVM)

The Hyundai Verna comes with a Driver Rear View Monitor (DRVM) system that lets you see what’s behind you without engaging the reverse gear, and can be kept on throughout the journey. The infotainment screen is used as the display for the camera.

7) Emergency Stop Signal

The Emergency Stop Signal feature flashes the hazard lights when it senses hard braking, in order to avoid a collision from behind. This passive safety feature can prove to be life saving during extreme weather conditions.

8) Arkamys Audio System

Hyundai is offering the 2020 Verna facelift with a premium sound system from Arkamys, and the higher-end trims get a total of 8 speakers.

9) Eco Coating Technology

The Eco Coating Technology eliminates foul odour from the air conditioning system in the car, and no other car in the C-segment sedan comes equipped with this technology apart from the Hyundai Verna.

10) Front and Rear USB Charger

A USB charger at the front has become extremely common and is offered with all of Verna’s competitors. However, Hyundai has also added a USB charger at the rear of the 2020 Verna, along with the conventional 12V power outlet – which is a first in segment feature.

Talking about the powertrains, the 2020 Verna facelift comes with three different BS6-compliant engines, including 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines borrowed from the recently launched second-gen Creta, along with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that has been taken from the Venue. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine makes 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, while the oil burner produces 115 PS/250 Nm.

A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard for both the 1.5-litre diesel and NA petrol engines, while they are also offered with an optional torque-converter automatic and a CVT gearbox respectively. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on the other hand, makes 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque, and can only be had with a 7-speed DCT.