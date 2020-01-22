2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Debut At 2020 Auto Expo Next Month

While the Chinese model debuted with a radical design, we expect the same to be tuned down for India

At the 2020 Auto Expo next month, Hyundai is expected to unveil the new Verna facelift. After dropping the wraps on the car at this year’s Chengdu Motor Show, Hyundai is set to launch the car in India a few months after the unveiling.

While we are dark on details about the elements that will make its way into our shores, reports state that the flashy design that was unveiled in China will be tuned down for us. The Verna sports similar styling cues as the company’s other models including La-Festa, the new-gen Sonata, Elantra facelift and the updated Ioniq.

The Chinese model was unveiled with a sleeker and wider cascading grille that sits between a pair of larger headlamps. Speaking of which, the new headlight comes with three sections that include a projector headlamp, a parking lamp and the turn indicator – with chrome outlines separating each of them.

In terms of interiors, the new Verna gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Similar to the new Elantra, the Verna too will have Blue Link connectivity features. The technology which debuted on the Venue will come with 33 accessibility functions out of which 10 are India-specific.

In terms of mechanics, the 2020 Verna Facelift is expected to be powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will replace the current 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel powertrain. The same engine will power the upcoming Creta that will also be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo next year.

In the domestic market, the Hyundai Verna goes against the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Skoda and Volkswagen are planning on introducing their mid-size sedans which will most likely come to India in 2021.