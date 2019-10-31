2020 Hyundai Verna, Creta (ix25) Launched From Rs. 7.3 Lakh (73K Yuan)

2020 Hyundai Verna and 2020 Hyundai Creta, both will be seen at Delhi Auto Expo 2020, have launched in the Chinese car market from 72,800 CNY to 1,36,000 CNY

Hyundai, the South Korean carmaker giant, has been regular with product upgrades in the Chinese market. In the recent turn of events, the manufacturer has launched the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta and the 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) in the Chinese car market. Both these cars are India-bound and will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Moreover, these vehicles will launch in the Indian market by the middle of next year.

In China, the 2020 Hyundai Creta has gone on sale in a price range of 10.58-13.68 million yuan. Interestingly, the starting price of the new model is 4,000 yuan lower than that of the outgoing version. The all-new model comes with a more modern design a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with CVT and many new features.

2020 Hyundai Creta (ix25) Price (Chinese Yuan) 1.5L GS 6MT 1,05,800 (Rs. 10.6 Lakh) 1.5L GLS CVT 1,19,800 (Rs. 12 Lakh) 1.5L DLX CVT 1,29,800 (Rs. 13 Lakh) 1.5L TOP CVT 1,36,800 (Rs. 13.75 Lakh)

The highlight the front fascia is the bold new grille that is similar to that of the latest-gen Tucson. Another talking point is the split headlamp setup that are flanked by LED DRLs split into three parts. The side profile carries crispier creases but would remind you of the current model. At the rear, you get split-type tail lamps with bright black trim and a light strip connecting the taillights.

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks more fashionable and comes with a better-equipped cabin. The highlight of the dashboard is s 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Baidu CarLife system.

The interior also features ambient lighting system, 360° camera system that can project the image of one side of the car on the central control screen, front collision warning brake, LDWS lane departure warning and LKA lane-keeping assist.

Powering the 2020 Hyundai Creta is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that has replaced the 1.6-litre motor of the outgoing model. While the earlier motor came mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, the new engine comes paired with a CVT.

2020 Hyundai Verna Price (Chinese Yuan) 1.4L GS MT 72,800 (Rs. 7.3 Lakh) 1.4L GLS MT 77,800 (Rs. 7.8 Lakh) 1.4L GLS CVT 87,800 (Rs. 8.8 Lakh) 1.4L TOP CVT 96,800 (Rs. 9.7 Lakh)

Other than launching the new Creta, the carmaker has also introduced the facelifted version of the Verna. The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has been priced in a range of 7.28-9.68 million yuan and comes with improved styling and more features. The new car is being sold with a free three-year 100,000-kilometer warranty.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift makes quite a breakthrough in terms of styling. Equipped with a new grille, updated bumper and sleeker headlamps, the front fascia of the refreshed sedan mimics that of the updated Elantra to a large extent. The Verna has also received a new hood that makes the front-end look more dynamic. The rear-end gets a more stylish set of taillamps and a more sophisticated posterior.

The features list of the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift comprises several new bits, including a

CarLife mobile phone interconnection system, 8-inch central control multimedia touch display, 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel, automatic trunk-lid opening, tire pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning system, front collision warning brake, DAW driver fatigue reminder, LKA lane assisted maintenance, HBA intelligent near-light adjustment and other ADAS intelligent driving assistance systems.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift comes with a 1.4-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is available with two transmission choices – 6-speed manual and CVT automatic. While the engine specs have remained unchanged, the fuel consumption per 100 kilometres has reduced by 9.3 per cent to 4.9 litre (20.40 kmpl).

Like we said, the updated Verna and the 2020 Hyundai Creta are India-bound and should launch here by the middle of next year. Expect a similar set of features and multiple powertrain options comprising both petrol and diesel motors.