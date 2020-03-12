2020 Hyundai Verna Bookings Begin Officially; Launch On March 26

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift can be booked online or through authorised dealerships across the country; gets a slew of exterior and interior changes

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially announced the commencement of the pre-bookings for the 2020 Verna in the domestic market. The facelifted version of the C-segment sedan has been scheduled to go on sale on March 26 and it will boast a range of cosmetic and interior revision along with added equipment and technologies.

The updated Verna will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. The reservations have begun across all the authorised dealerships present in the country as well as online. The 2020 Hyundai Verna resembles the latest Solaris sold in Russia with several notable design updates.

The South Korean auto major released teaser images of the facelifted Verna before the real deal showed up online upping the anticipation. The C-sedan space has seen massive drop in sales in recent times due to the arrival of modern mid-size SUVs and the 2020 Verna will be looking to resurrect the fallen sales volumes in the segment.

Moreover, it packs key features like Blue Link connectivity to have a decisive edge over its competitors. ‘Hello Blue Link’ wake up word can be used to activate voice recognition and the smart watch integrated Blue Link application will also be made available. It enables remote engine start and stop, automatically controlling climate control system in the automatic versions, auto door lock and unlock, notification through smart watch and so on.

Other key features include geo-fencing, speed, time fencing, vehicle status, calling, time and date, weather tracking and live cricket scores, media as well as map control features, Find My Car, Share My Car, Auto DTC Check, Manual DTC Check, Monthly Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts, etc.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna derives power from 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engines. All three powertrains will be BSVI compliant and a seven-speed DCT will be offered as an option in the smaller petrol engine that can also be found in the Venue compact SUV.