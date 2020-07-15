2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Vs Jeep Compass – Specs Comparison

The newly launched Hyundai Tucson facelift continues to rival the Jeep Compass in India, while has also got two new competitors in the form of Skoda Karoq and VW T-Roc

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has finally launched the facelifted version of the Tucson, which was first previewed at this year’s Auto Expo back in February. The mid-size SUV continues to be the Korean carmaker’s flagship product in the Indian market, and gets some subtle yet noteworthy changes made to its exteriors, while the cabin is completely redesigned.

What hasn’t changed is that the Tucson continues to face stiff competition from the Jeep Compass in the Indian market. Which SUV is the better one out of these two close rivals? Here is a detailed specification comparison between the newly launched 2020 Tucson and the Jeep Compass to make it easier for you to decide –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson measures 4480 mm in length, 1850 mm in width, stands 1660 mm tall, and has a 2670 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Jeep Compass has a length of 4395 mm, a width of 1818 mm, a height of 1640 mm and a 2636 mm long wheelbase.

New Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Length 4480 mm 4395 mm Width 1850 mm 1818 mm Height 1660 mm 1640 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm 2636 mm

This means that the Tucson is 85 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 20 mm taller than its rival, the Compass. The former also has a 34 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has retained its 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, which have now been upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms. While the oil burner continues to put out 185 PS of maximum power, and 400 Nm of peak torque, the petrol engine has seen a dip of 3 PS in power, and is now rated at 152 PS/192 Nm.

No manual transmission is offered with the 2020 Tucson facelift. The petrol engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine gets an 8-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive configuration continues to be reserved for the top-end diesel variant only.

Car New Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Engine BS6 2.0-litre NA petrol BS6 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 152 PS 162 PS Torque 192 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed auto 6-speed MT/

7-speed DCT auto

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass draws power from a 1.5-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine, as well as a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine. The former puts out 162 PS power and 250 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 7-speed DCT auto.

The diesel engine generates 173 PS and 350 Nm, and is offered with two transmission options – a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed auto. While the petrol-powered Compass comes with a FWD configuration as standard, the diesel can be had with an optional 4×4 setup as well.

Car New Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Engine BS6 2.0-litre turbo diesel BS6 2.0-litre turbo diesel Power 185 PS 173 PS Torque 400 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 8-speed auto 6-speed MT/

9-speed auto

Features

In typical Hyundai fashion, the Tucson has been loaded with features. The equipment list includes penta projector LED headlamps and LED tail lights, a new 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car technology, Infinity sound system, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, hands-free tail-gate opening and wireless smartphone charging to name a few.

In comparison, the Jeep Compass comes equipped with features like LED headlamps with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way power lumbar support, auto-dimming IRVM and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Safety

On the safety front, the 2020 Tucson comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Traction Control, downhill brake control, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a reverse parking camera as well.

The Jeep Compass scores well in terms of safety too. It gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Panic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Boost Failure Compensation, Electronic Roll Mitigation, an electronic parking brake and a reverse parking camera.

Price

Hyundai has priced the 2020 Tucson at a starting price of Rs 22.30 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 27.03 lakh for the top-end diesel AWD variant. On the other hand, pricing for the Jeep Compass starts from Rs 16.49 lakh, going up to Rs 24.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

Comparison Verdict

Both the newly launched Hyundai Tucson as well as the Jeep Compass seem to be on par as far as powertrains are concerned, with both the cars being offered with petrol and diesel engines, as well as an optional all-wheel drive/4×4 setup. The two mid-size SUVs go neck and neck in terms of features and safety equipment too, and it largely boils down to the looks.