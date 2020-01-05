2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spied Testing In India For The First Time

A camouflaged test mule of the Hyundai Tucson facelift was recently spotted undergoing road tests on the outer ring road of Hyderabad, Auto Expo 2020 debut expected

The recently launched batch of new SUVs, which includes models like the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, has pretty much stolen the limelight away from other SUVs in the same segment. However, even before the advent of these new SUVs, the Hyundai Tucson could never enjoy the kind of popularity that the Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass have seen in their heydays.

Now, however, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is planning to introduce an updated version of the Hyundai Tucson in the local car market. In all probability, the new model would be seen making its local premiere at the Auto Expo 2020. The refreshed model will feature an updated exterior and interior setup.

On the outside, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift features a more premium looking set of headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, a new set of bumpers and refreshed taillamps. Together, these changes help the facelift look bolder and more upmarket than the current model.

In USA, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is on sale with two engine options. The first one of these is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that outputs a maximum power of 164 hp and a peak torque of 205 Nm. The other engine on offer is a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that outputs a maximum power of 181 hp and a peak torque of 237 Nm.

In India, however, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift will be sold with the same engine options as the current model, except that these motors will be updated to achieve compliance with the BS6 emission norms.

Presently, the India-spec Hyundai Tucson is being sold with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 182 BHP at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm at 1,750-2,750 rpm, and a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol motor that offers 153 BHP at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, while the diesel version gets an optional AWD system.