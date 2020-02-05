2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Officially Revealed At Auto Expo

Hyundai has introduced the facelifted Tucson SUV which has been equipped with BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL )has today unveiled the mid-life facelift version of its Tucson SUV at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo, which brings some cosmetic updates, along with new BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines to the SUV.

In terms of design, the 2020 Tucson facelift sports an all-new cascading front grille with horizontal chrome strips. The SUV also comes equipped with sharper projector headlamps, along with slightly tweaked tail lamps.

Apart from that, the updated car also gets new alloy wheels and redesigned bumpers. However, the overall theme of the car remains the same. Inside the cabin, the car sports an all-new 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The 2020 Tucson has also been equipped with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech, which lets owners start/stop the car, turn the AC on/off, track the vehicle in real time etc, with the help of a dedicated app.

The 2020 Tucson continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre VTVT petrol and CRDi diesel engines, which have now been made to comply with BS6 emission norms. While the former has a maximum power output of 155 PS, and a peak torque output rated at 192 Nm, the oil-burner is capable of producing 185 PS power and a massive 400 Nm of max torque.

Both the engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or an automatic gearbox. The diesel version in particular gets an all-new eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system will also be on offer. The Tucson has gained the much-needed facelift as its sales have slowdown largely due to the arrival of new mid-size SUVs.

The updated model could help in enhancing the overall appeal and more crucially its sales numbers. The SUV will take on from where its predecessor left, and will put up against the likes of Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V, Volkswagen Tiguan, among other SUVs.