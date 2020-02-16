2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Explained In Walkaround Video

2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with updated exterior and interior; powered by BSVI compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with the latter getting a new eight-speed AT

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) carried the ‘Freedom In Future Mobility’ theme at the 2020 Auto Expo and debuted two of the highly anticipated models as the facelifted Tucson and all-new Creta were introduced with much fanfare. The former will go on sale next month or in April while the Creta is scheduled for arrival very soon.

The South Korean auto major showcased 13 vehicles at the biennial motoring event. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is in response to the increasing competition in the segment and it could be priced between Rs. 19.6 lakh and Rs. 25.9 lakh (ex-showroom) upon market launch with a slew of comsetic and interior updates.

Our walkaround video gives a clear look of what are the changes implemented on the updated premium D-segment SUV and make sure to check it out. As for the exterior, the 2020 Tucson gets restyled front grille, slimmer headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, new front and rear bumpers, redesigned fog lamps, twin exhaust pipes and updated LED tail lamps.

Hyundai has retained the overall undisturbed bodily design of the facelifted Tucson and it is powered by the existing 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines updated to meet BSVI emission standards. The petrol makes 155 PS and 192 Nm and the oil-burner kicks out 185 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

The CRDi diesel engine gains an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission while other gearbox choices remain the same. The interior also gets its share of revisions and some of the key features include panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The feature-rich cabin of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson also possesses voice recognition, Blue Link connected car techology, revised instrument console, powered tailgate, eight-way power adjustable front seats, wireless charging facility, Electronic Parking Brake, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, six airbags and so on.