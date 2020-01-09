2020 Hyundai Sonata Boasts Pure Elegance – Explained In Video

2020 Hyundai Sonata is offered in a slew of engine options and gets several premium features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen

Hyundai has an uncanny nature of completely revising its products well ahead of their perceived end of the lifecycle. The South Korean auto major does not try to be conservative in most cases in the international markets and the latest generation Sonata premium sedan stands in testament. The Sonata has been in production since 1985 and it entered its eighth generation only a few months ago.

The previous Sonata was only in the business for about five years before being replaced by the sumptuous new one. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy as the radical approach to the sedan’s styling has paid dividends. The bigger proportions do go hand-in-hand with the impressive styling details Hyundai managed to carve in.

Deriving inspiration from Le Fil Rouge concept, the longer, lower and wider Sonata gets elongated wider ‘Parametric Jewel’ front grille, swooping bonnet, larger air ducts beneath the headlamps with aerodynamics benefits and full LED headlamps with unique strip of LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into the body. The bold curves and sleek character lines add up to the elegance of the 2020 Sonata.

Other exterior highlights include wing-shaped integrated spoiler, 18-inch machined alloy wheels, C-shaped full LED tail lamps covering the entire width of the vehicle, hands-free smart trunk, shark fin antenna and sports coupe inspired silhouette. Hyundai has loaded the new Sonata with in-car technologies and driver assistive as well as safety features.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is offered with a range of N Performance based parts and different powertrains including regular turbo units and a hybrid. A Smart Stream G1.6 T-GDi petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 180 horsepower and is paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. It is claimed to optimise the smoothness of the sedan and make the throttle response more efficient.

It is equipped with standard SmartSense safety features along with digital key, smart parking assist, 12-speaker Bose premium audio, full leather interior, surround view monitor, wireless charging, dual USB ports, two-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting with 64 colours, 10.25-inch touchscreen display, 12.3-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, coloured HUD, panoramic sunroof and so on.