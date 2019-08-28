2020 Hyundai Kona Hybrid Specs And Details Officially Unveiled

2020 Hyundai Kona Hybrid uses 1.6-litre GDI petrol and a hybrid system to generate 139 horsepower and 265 Nm of peak torque

Hyundai revealed the hybrid version of the Kona SUV for the European market back in June 2019 and more details have now been officially released. The new image gallery snapped at the international media reveal does show the elaborative exterior information of the new model as well. It can be booked in Europe from this month onwards and the deliveries will commence in a little while.

Just as the Ioniq whose flexible platform gave way for three different modes of propulsion, the Kona hybrid joins the IC-engined and electric siblings. It derives power from a 1.6-litre Kappa GDI four-cylinder petrol engine working in Atkinson cycle and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 103 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and 147 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The powertrain uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that makes 43 horsepower and 170 Nm while a Li-ion polymer battery of 1.56 kWh capacity is also present. Combined together, the final power output stands at 139 horsepower and 265 Nm. The hybrid system is connected to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

It also gets a Sport mode and the South Korean auto major says the Kona Hybrid delivers “dynamic driving experience”. The fuel consumption is rated at 3.9 litres per 100 kilometres and the CO2 emission is certified to be 90 grams per kilometre in the NEDC cycle. To achieve good fuel efficiency, Hyundai offers Eco-Driving Assist technology with Predictive Energy Management and integrated Coasting Guide.

It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 11.2 seconds while the top speed stands at 160 kmph. On the outside, the Hyundai Kona Hybrid comes with distinctive design updates like new alloy wheels ranging between 16 and 18 inches and to give it a separate identity, the brand has given a new Blue Lagoon colour scheme and new interior colour pack.

The hybrid version of Kona comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Blue Link connectivity, embedded telematics, cloud-based voice recognition services in six languages, Hyundai’s Live Services and so on. The all-electric Kona is making plenty of waves in the Indian market as the first zero-emission SUV domestically costs Rs. 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom) with 452 km driving range.

2020 Hyundai Kona Hybrid Images