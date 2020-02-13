2020 Hyundai i30 N Line Teased Ahead Of Geneva Debut In March

2020 Hyundai i30 N Line gets sharper design cues enhancing the wider stance and sportier appeal of the performance based variant

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the first glimpse of the facelifted i30 ahead of its world debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next month. The South Korean automaker has applied several design upgrades to the new i30 N and they include restyled front and reanr bumpers, sharper LED headlamps with Boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and a new front grille featuring updated mesh pattern can be seen.

The cosmetic revisions do enhance the wider look and stronger stance of the new Hyundai i30. More images of the 2020 Hyundai i30 N will be released in the weeks leading up to the global premiere to give us a clear indication of what is in store. Other major styling improvements have resulted in new set of alloy wheels in 16-, 17- and 18-inch designs.

At the back, it is fitted with updated LED tail lamps and new bumper. Just as the exterior, the cabin has also gained its share of revisions including a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Blue Link connectivity, a brand new all-digital instrument console and other changes that ehnace the visual appeal and premium quality of the interior.



For the first time, Hyundai will launh the N Line in the wagon body style of the i30 and it means the performance-based variant will be available across the entire i30 range. The i30 hatchback has been spied in several times in the past but its premium positioning meant that it might never see the light in the domestic market.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai unveiled the new generation Creta and facelifted Tucson. The former will go on sale very soon while the later will be launched next month or in April. The second-gen Creta is vital for Hyundai in garnering high volume sales and it packs a hefty punch courtesy of the completely redesigned exterior and interior along with addition of new equipment.



However, it will have to deal with the Seltos from its sister brand Kia as the mid-size SUV space has gotten tougher than ever before.

