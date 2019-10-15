2020 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Facelift Spied With Heavy Camouflage

Hyundai revealed the performance packed i30 Fastback N coupe just a year ago. Now, images of a facelift are doing the rounds on the internet

Hyundai i30 Fastback N is a more practical version of the i30 N hatchback, but without any sacrifice made on the performance end. The C segment performance coupe, which was revealed last year at the Paris Motor Show, is the best of both worlds.

Barely a year later, heavily camouflaged test mules of the i30 Fastback N have been spotted near the Nürburgring. Even though the car is not due for a refresh, the aggressive grille up front, the sporty track wheels with big brakes give it away.

The test mule sported sleeker-looking tail lamp units and a dual exhaust system at the back. However, the overall design is likely to be retained as it will be just a mid-cycle refresh.

The engine currently on offer with the i30 Fastback N is likely to be carried over with the facelift, which is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that makes 246 HP of peak power and 353 Nm of torque. Equip the optional ‘Performance Package’, and you can further stretch the power output to 271 HP. The maximum speed has been limited to 250 kmph.

The base model of the Fastback N is capable of doing 100 kmph from standstill in just 6.4 seconds, while the one with extra power can do the same in 6.1 seconds. The i30 Fastback N gets five different driving modes, namely Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and N Custom, wherein the driver can customize the engine settings, the rev-matching and even the exhaust note.

The i30 Fastback N is only available in Europe and is priced at £29,995 (ex-showroom, UK). It takes on the likes of other hot C-segment cars like the Honda Civic Type R, Skoda Octavia vRS and Seat Leon Cupra. Hyundai is expected to reveal a facelift for the regular i30 next year, but there have been no reports of the Korean carmaker updating the Fastback N version yet.