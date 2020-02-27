2020 Hyundai i30 Facelift Revealed With Mild-Hybrid Tech

The Hyundai i30 gets a mid-life refresh across the range, which brings some minor cosmetic changes, some additional features and mild-hybrid tech to the table

Hyundai Motor has revealed a mid-life facelift for the i30 range (hatchback, fastback and wagon), ahead of its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next month. In terms of design, the changes are subtle as compared to the outgoing model, while the car now gets mild-hybrid technology, along with additional convenience and safety features as well.

On the design front, the new i30 sports a wider cascading front grille with a 3D mesh pattern. The headlamps of the car have also been made sleeker, and feature a V-shaped LED daytime running light. The 2020 i30 can either be had with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels or larger 17-inchers.

The sporty N Line variant continues to be offered with the hatchback and fastback guises, and some alterations have been made to the said trim as well. While the i30 N Line features the same headlamps and tail lamps as the regular model, it sports a lower and even larger front grille, a new diffuser at the rear, as well as the option of 17 or 18-inch alloys.

Under the hood, the upcoming i30 facelift gets a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine producing 118 hp, coupled with a 6-speed manual. The said mill can now be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as well. What’s more, the 1.0-litre T-GDi powertrain also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

Apart from that, the 2020 i30 gets a 1.6-litre oil burner with the same 48V mild-hybrid technology, that generates 134 hp power. Apart from these two powertrains, Hyundai is also offering a 1.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine with a peak power output of 157 hp, with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT.

Inside the cabin, the i30 now gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless phone charging. On the safety front, Hyundai has equipped the upcoming car with technologies like Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision-avoidance Assist, and Leading vehicle Departure Alert.

Hyundai has also added three new paint schemes for the i30 range, which include Dark Knight, Silky Bronze, and Sunset Red. Apart from these, Hyundai continues to offer the car with Polar White, Phantom Black, Engine Red, Stellar Blue, Platinum Silver, and Olivine Grey colours.