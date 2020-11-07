2020 Hyundai i20 Vs Tata Altroz – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Tata Altroz, the Hyundai i20 also puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, VW Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza

After months of speculation, Hyundai finally launched the new-gen i20 in the Indian market on November 5, 2020. Just like the outgoing model, the new-gen version of the premium hatch is also touted to go on to become one of the best-selling cars in the segment. However, the said segment now looks very different as compared to what it did a few years back.

While the Hyundai i20 is one of the oldest cars in the premium hatchback segment, the space welcomed a new entrant in the beginning of this year – the Tata Altroz. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new-gen Hyundai i20 as well as the Tata Altroz to see how the new Korean hatch performs against the Indian-origin car, take a look –

Dimensions

The new-gen i20 has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1775 mm, a height of 1505 mm and a 2580 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Tata Altroz measures 3990 mm in length, 1755 mm in width, 1523 mm in height, and has a 2501 mm long wheelbase.

Car Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Length 3995 mm 3990 mm Width 1775 mm 1755 mm Height 1505 mm 1523 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2501 mm

This means that the new i20 is 5 mm longer, 20 mm wider and has a 79 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Altroz. However, the Tata hatchback is 18 mm taller than the i20.

Powertrains

Hyundai is offering the new-gen i20 with three different powertrains which include a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol unit rated at 83 PS/115 Nm (88 PS/115 Nm with IVT), a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner producing 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque.

The transmission options on the 1.2-litre petrol engine include a 5-speed MT and an optional IVT, while the turbo-petrol engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT as well as a 7-speed DCT auto. The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the other hand, can only be had with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Car Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol/

1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.2-litre 3-cyl NA petrol Power 83 PS (MT), 88 PS (IVT)/

120 PS 86 PS Torque 115 Nm/

172 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, IVT/

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT

On the other hand, the Tata Altroz is offered with two powertrains – a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque; and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner rated at 90 PS/200 Nm. As of now, the Altroz can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Car Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 100 PS 90 PS Torque 240 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

Features

The new-gen i20 has been loaded up to the brim with features, and is certainly the segment-leader on the feature front. Its equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 7-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics, LED headlamps and tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting etc.

Tata has equipped the Altroz with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, 90 degree opening doors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, different drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors and so on.

Safety

On the safety front, the Altroz gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, front seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, a high speed alert system etc. In contrast, the new-gen i20 gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-assist control, emergency stop signal, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera as well.

Price

As of now, Tata retails the Altroz at a base price of Rs 5.44 lakh for the entry-level trim, which goes up to Rs 8.95 lakh for the top-end diesel variant. On the other hand, Hyundai has priced the new-gen i20 at a starting price of Rs 6.80 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

With a price difference of almost Rs 1.4 lakh in the base variants, and over Rs 2.2 lakh on the top-end trims, the Tata Altroz is much more affordable than the new Hyundai i20. However, the i20 justifies its premium price tag with its multiple engine as well as gearbox options. In addition, the Hyundai i20 comes with a whole lot of segment-first features as well as class-leading safety tech.