2020 Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Specs & Features Comparison

Apart from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the new-gen Hyundai i20 faces competition from the VW Polo, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz as well as the Toyota Glanza

Hyundai has launched the new-gen i20 in the Indian market after a long wait, and the updated hatch is touted to regain its position as one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the country. While the new i20 is a clear step up from the outgoing model, one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be its toughest rival.

That being said, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new-gen Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno to see how well the new hatch fares against its biggest competitor and segment leader Maruti Baleno, take a look –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the new-gen Hyundai i20 measures 3995 mm in length, 1775 mm in width, stands 1505 mm tall and has a 2580 mm long wheelbase. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a similar length of 3995 mm, a width of 1745 mm, a height of 1510 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2520 mm in length.

Car Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1775 mm 1745 mm Height 1505 mm 1510 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2520 mm

This means that the new-gen i20 is 30 mm wider than the Baleno, and also has a 60 mm longer wheelbase. On the contrary, the Baleno is 5 mm taller than the i20.

Powertrains

Powering the new-gen Hyundai i20 are two different petrol powertrains, i.e. a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA unit rated at 83 PS/115 Nm (88 PS/115 Nm with IVT), as well as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit that puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the former are handled by a 5-speed MT and an optional IVT, while the latter can be had with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT auto.

On the contrary, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered with a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol powertrain that generates 83 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an optional CVT is also offered. Maruti also offers the Baleno’s powertrain with mild-hybrid tech, and the power output on that goes up to 90 PS.

Car Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol/

1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol/

1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol with mild-hybrid Power 83 PS (MT), 88 PS (IVT)/

120 PS 83 PS/

90 PS Torque 115 Nm/

172 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, IVT/

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, CVT/

5-speed MT

Hyundai is also offering the third-gen i20 with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner, which has been borrowed from the Venue. The said powertrain belts out 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque, and can only be had with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Car Hyundai i20 Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 100 PS Torque 240 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Features

Just like the outgoing model was upon its arrival, the new-gen i20 is certainly the most feature-rich premium hatchback in the country. The car has been equipped with features like a class-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 7-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics, LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting and so on.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Baleno with LED projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, push-button stop/start, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and passive keyless entry.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the new i20 include class-leading six airbags, ABS with EBD, a highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill-Assist Control, Emergency Stop Signal, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera as well. The Baleno on the other hand, comes with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system and a high-speed warning system.

Price

Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Baleno at a starting price of Rs 5.64 lakh, going up to Rs 8.96 lakh. The introductory pricing for the Hyundai i20 on the other hand, starts from Rs 6.80 lakh for the 1.2-litre petrol variants, 8.20 lakh for the 1.5-litre diesel trims and Rs 8.80 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants, going all the way up to Rs 9.70 lakh, Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 11.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

Comparison Verdict

With the introduction of the new-gen i20, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has now become much more affordable than its biggest rival. However, the i20 has a whole lot of advantages over the Baleno. While the Baleno is only offered with a sole petrol engine, Hyundai offers the i20 with multiple petrol and diesel powertrains.

In addition, the i20 comes packed with best-in-class features, while the Baleno’s equipment list has started to feel a little outdated now.