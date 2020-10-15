2020 Hyundai i20 Variant-Wise Engine Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The new-generation Hyundai i20 will be offered in four different trim levels, with three engine and five transmissions available

Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the next-generation i20 to the world. The new model is set to launch in India very soon, expectedly during next month. Test mules have been spied multiple times on Indian streets, and we’ve spotted some near-production models as well, confirming that the launch is imminent.

Now, new details about the upcoming new-gen i20 have leaked online. According to the source, there will be a total of four trim levels available – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The vehicle will have three engine choices available, along with five different transmission options, mixed and matched for a total of 13 different variants.

The first engine option is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which generates 84 PS of peak power and 114 Nm of maximum torque. It will come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, with a CVT available as an option. The 1.2L MT will be available on all four trim levels, while the 1.2L AT will only be offered in Sportz and Asta trims.

The second engine option is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill, which is capable of generating 120 PS and 172 Nm. It will have a 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) on offer as standard, along with an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.0L iMT will be available in Sportz and Asta trims, while the 1.0L DCT will be offered in Asta and Asta (O) trims.

The last one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel powerplant, which is good for 100 PS and 240 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. It will only be available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The trim levels on offer here will be Magna, Sportz, and Asta (O). The lack of diesel-automatic variants is rather disappointing, considering that the Grand i10 Nios offers it.

2020 Hyundai i20 Engine/Transmission Trims Available 1.2L Petrol MT Magna, Sportz, Asta, Asta (O) 1.2L Petrol CVT Sportz, Asta 1.0L Petrol iMT Sportz, Asta 1.0L Petrol DCT Asta, Asta (O) 1.5L Diesel MT Magna, Sportz, Asta (O)

We expect the new-generation Hyundai i20 to be priced from Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, the upcoming hatchback’s will compete against Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza.