New-Gen (2020) Hyundai i20 Revealed, Looks Sportier Than Before

After seeing several spy images and renderings, we have finally got our hands on what seems to be the first-ever set of official images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 hatchback

The 2020 Hyundai i20, which will become the third generation of the company’s popular small car, will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. World over, the i20 has been a pretty strong opponent of traditional best-sellers like the VW Polo and Ford Fiesta, while the hatchback rivals the Maruti Baleno and Honda Jazz in India.

In a fresh development, the official images of the new model have appeared online, which puts a pretty unexpected end to the wait for the next-generation model.

As can be viewed in these images, the next-gen Hyundai i20 looks hotter than the current version as it features a bolder front fascia and sharper lines almost across the body. The rear-end also looks fairly distinctive due to the connected lighting elements and a steeply raking windscreen.

Highlights of the front-end include a wider grille, bolder set of bumpers with bigger air intakes and much sharper headlights, while the rear is dominated by the uni-piece lighting arrangement with taillights featuring a ‘Z’glow pattern. The tailgate even sports a spoiler, which might not be offered across all the trims.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will even have dual-tone paint options that will give a more attractive look to the small car. Interior details aren’t available at this moment but we expect the dashboard to have received a thorough makeover, while spy images have revealed the large-size infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster.

Even the technical details are unavailable at this moment but what we do know for sure is that the new model will be sold with a range of 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine options.

An electric variant could also arrive at a later stage to cash in on the fast-emerging trend of EVs. What’s even better is that this time around, the i20 N Peformance will even get a full-blown high-performance N variant that will draw its power from a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering close to 200hp.