2020 Hyundai i20 N To Be The Most Powerful i20 Yet Upon Arrival

2020 Hyundai i20 N will likely pack the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 204 horsepower and 265 Nm of torque

We showed you the spy pictures of the performance-based N spec i20 previously as it will have mechanical changes and exterior updates to differentiate itself from the regular model. The third-generation Hyundai i20 was revealed earlier this year and it will make its way into India in its Elite i20 form likely in the second half of 2020.

Whether the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 N will become a possibility or not is subjected to debate but the South Korean auto major is certainly expected to introduce the 1.0-litre T-GDi three-cylinder petrol engine in the upcoming hatchback. It could produce a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque, helping in quenching the performance expectations of young buyers.

The Euro-spec Hyundai i20 N will likely make its global premiere in the second half of this year and reports suggest that it will be equipped with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 204 horsepower. If it turns out to be the case, it will become the most powerful i20 ever to come of in stock guise. The powertrain is already utilised in Veloster.

The same unit kicks out 265 Nm of peak torque in the Kia Seed GT. It will be connected to a seven-speed DCT transmission with two driving modes. A six-speed manual gearbox could also be part of the equation. The test mules indicate the presence of Y-shaped bigger alloy wheels, bigger brakes with red brake calipers, integrated spoiler, dual exhaust pipes, lower ground clearance and a sporty body kit, alongside special badges and decals.

To enhance the handling characteristics and performance in general compared to the standard i20, Hyundai could deploy new technologies including limited slip differential and adaptive dampers. The chassis could be recalibrated as well as the ECU and engine mapping for improved road dynamics and more responsive handling pertaining to quicker steering inputs.

The third-gem Elite i20 will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, recently launched Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. It is expected to be offered in three engine choices: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1 1.2-litre MPi petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel with manual and automatic transmission options.