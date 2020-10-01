2020 Hyundai i20 N Line Officially Unveiled, Gets Sporty Visual Upgrades

The new Hyundai i20 N Line gets a few aesthetic changes to make it look sportier, but doesn’t get any mechanical upgrades

Earlier this year, the new-generation i20 was unveiled to the world, and now, Hyundai had decided to expand the range with the ‘N Line’ variants. These new models feature plenty of styling elements (exterior and interior) inspired by the company’s high-performance ‘N’ range.

On the exterior, the i20 N Line gets an aggressive-looking body kit, with beefy yet chiselled bumpers. The car gets a side skirt and dual exhaust pipes, adding to the sporty look. It also gets larger 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and a four paint options – Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass, and Polar White. That last one can also be had with a dual-tone option (blacked-out roof and pillars), which looks extremely pretty.

In the cabin, the i20 N Line gets a pair of sporty front seats, along with an N-branded steering wheel. The upholstery gets red stitching, and there are a few red inserts on the AC vents, gear lever, handbrake, and the steering wheel. The car also has metal pedals, for added sportiness, and ambient cabin lighting for a premium feel. The equipment and features available are the same as the “normal” i20.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe, stated: “With the all-new i20 N Line, we are bringing our stylish and sporty trim option to the i20 for the first time. With this new model, we are ensuring we can meet the needs of an even wider customer base by offering exclusive performance-styling inspired by our N brand to emphasise the motorsport roots of our brand.”

The Hyundai i20 N Line sports the same petrol engines as the standard i20. You get a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 motor and a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 mill. The former is capable of generating a maximum power of 84 PS. The latter is available in two states of tune – 100 PS and 120 PS.

A mild-hybrid system is also available on the turbo-petrol engine, as standard on the 120 PS version and as an option on the 100 PS version. Customers can also opt for an iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) with the mild-hybrid models, which combines the convenience of an automatic with the fun of a manual.