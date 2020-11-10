2020 Hyundai i20 ‘Magna’ Base Variant Detailed In Walkaround Video

The new-gen Hyundai i20’s Magna trim offers a lot of standard features and equipment, along with two powerplant options

Hyundai recently launched the third-generation i20 in the Indian market. The new model features a complete redesign, new platform, and a plethora of engine and transmission options. The vehicle is available in four trim levels – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). With the new-gen i20, Hyundai isn’t offering the base ‘Era’ variant, hence the relatively high entry price.

Here, we bring you a walkaround video of the entry-level ‘Magna’ trim of the Hyundai i20, which covers all the exterior and interiors details of the car. The styling of the new premium hatchback is quite sharp and striking, with sharp lines dominating the design. At the rear, we see a stylish pair of Z-shaped taillights, connected together by a reflector in the middle, and the bumper gets faux diffuser treatment.

The side profile of the car looks extremely sporty, and there’s a small quarter glass in the C-pillar for improved visibility. The door handles are body-coloured, while the ORVMS are partially so and don’t get integrated turn indicators. The car sports 15-inch steel wheels with silver-finished wheel caps. The front grille is quite massive and there’s a faux lip spoiler at the bottom of the front bumper.

In the cabin, the dashboard gets multiple creases running horizontally, which neatly integrate the AC vents. The Magna trim doesn’t get a touchscreen infotainment system, but there’s a 2 DIN audio system on offer. The instrument cluster consists of conventional dials with an MID (upper trims get a fully-digital setup). The rear seats don’t get adjustable headrests and there is no parcel tray on offer.

As standard, the Magna trim offers projector foglamps, power windows, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, tilt and reach adjustment for the steering wheel, sunglass holder, cooled glovebox, front centre armrest, rear AC vents, and keyless entry. The i20 also comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EDB, reverse parking sensors, central locking, clutch lock, seatbelt reminder and pre-tensioner (front row), and follow-me-home headlamps. Except for the DRLs, there aren’t any LED lights available here.

The Magna variant is only available with either a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former generates 83 PS and 115 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual, while the latter is rated at 100 PS and 240 Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Hyundai i20 Magna petrol costs Rs. 6.97 lakh, while the Magna diesel is priced at Rs. 8.19 lakh.