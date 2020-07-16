2020 Hyundai i20 Looks Fabulous, New Real Life Pics Out

Next generation Hyundai Elite i20 will likely go on sale later this year with three BSVI compliant engine options

Despite the health crisis, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been launching new products in quick succession this calendar year. The much-awaited debut of the second generation Creta was followed by the facelifted Verna while the updated Tucson arrived only a few days ago. Hyundai is looking to strengthen its domestic portfolio as the Grand i10 Nios saw the light last year itself.

Earlier this year, the Aura compact sedan made its way into the showrooms and the Santro is less than a couple of years old in India. This bring the attention towards the Elite i20 as the B2-segment hatchback has been around since August 2014 without any substantial updates amidst the moves to stretch its lifespan with mid-cycle revisions.

The third generation i20 had its pictures released earlier this year and it has already begun arriving in global markets such as Korea and Europe. The real world pictures of the all-new i20 we are showing here comes from Germany and the domestic-spec model will have similar exterior changes, as noted from the spy shots captured on Indian soil.

Some of the key exterior highlights are sleeker front grille flanked by slender headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed front bumper with triangular shaped fog lamps and split bumper portion with central air intake. The downward pointed nose section has bonnet lines while the side profile gets sportier character lines, chromed window line and new set of machined alloy wheels.

Round the back, you could see the existence of razor-sharp LED tail lamps with a thick strip of red reflector connecting them alongside redesigned tailgate structure, new rear bumper and shark fin antenna. The South Korean auto major will offer new colour schemes with the upcoming Elite i20 as well and it could go on sale around October.

The third-gen i20 has bigger proportions compared to the outgoing model ensuring a roomier cabin. As for the performance, it will more likely use a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre Diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.