2020 Hyundai i20 Launched With Turbo Petrol Hybrid Powertrain In UK

The new-gen i20 is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the first week of November, and will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Baleno, VW Polo, Tata Altroz etc

The i20 is one of the most successful nameplates for Hyundai, and the Korean carmaker was all set debut the third-gen version of the car at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in March. However, its debut was moved online, and until now, the updated hatch was only available in the German market.

Now, Hyundai has launched the 2020 i20 in United Kingdom as well. However, it should be noted that the Korean carmaker will be offering the hatchback with a sole turbo petrol hybrid powertrain in the UK, unlike the two petrol and one diesel engines it is expected to be offered in India with.

The British-spec new-gen i20 comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. This engine belts out 100 PS of maximum power, as well as 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, no manual gearbox is being offered.

Hyundai UK is offering the i20 in three variants, namely SE, Premium and Ultimate. Prices for the new-gen i20 in the United Kingdom start from GBP 18,595, which translates to about Rs 17.71 lakh in Indian currency. Given below in the table is a variant-wise price list of the UK-spec Hyundai i20, take a look –

Variant Price SE iMT GBP 18,595 SE DCT GBP 19,845 Premium iMT GBP 20,795 Premium DCT GBP 22,045 Ultimate iMT GBP 22,095 Ultimate DCT GBP 23,354

In terms of dimensions, the UK-spec i20 measures 4,040 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, stands 1,450 mm tall, and gets a 2,580 mm long wheelbase. It should be noted that the India-spec i20 will have a length of under 4 m, which Hyundai will likely achieve with the help of redesigned bumpers.

The foreign-spec i20 comes equipped with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, SmartSense driving assist systems, ambient lighting, wireless charging, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics etc.