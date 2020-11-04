2020 Hyundai i20 India Launch Tomorrow, To Get 1.0L Turbo & 1.5L Diesel

The next-gen i20 is all set to be launched on November 5, and the hatch will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, VW Polo, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is all set to launch the new-gen i20 in the Indian market on November 5, and the Korean manufacturer has already started accepting pre-bookings for the updated hatch, which can be made either online, or by visiting a dealership and paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Ahead of its launch, Hyundai has revealed the variant-wise powertrain as well as colour options for the third-gen version of the car. Talking about the colours first, the i20 will be available in six different monotone paint schemes, namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper. In addition, the Fiery Red and Polar White colours will also be offered with an optional Black roof.

Let’s take a look at the variant-wise engine and gearbox options of the upcoming next-gen Hyundai i20 –

2020 i20 Magna

The Magna variant will be the entry-level trim of the next-gen i20, and it will be offered with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine rated at 83 PS/114 Nm, as well as the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that belts out 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque. The former will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter will only be available with a 6-speed MT.

2020 i20 Sportz

The mid-level Sportz variant of the next-gen i20 will be the most diverse trim level, since it will be offered with all three powertrains – the 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The NA petrol engine on the Sportz trim will be available with either a 5-speed MT or an optional IVT, while the turbo petrol engine will be offered with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) only. On the other hand, the diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

2020 i20 Asta

The Asta variant will be available with the same petrol drivetrains as the Sportz trim, with the same gearbox options. However, it does add an optional 7-speed DCT for the 1.0-litre TGDi engine. The Asta trim is not offered with the diesel engine.

2020 i20 Asta (O)

The top-of-the-line Asta (O) variant also gets the option of all three powertrains. However, the 1.2-litre petrol engine can only be had with a 5-speed MT, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine comes with a 7-speed DCT as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.