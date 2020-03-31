2020 Hyundai i20 Full Interior And Exterior Detailed In Walkaround Video

The new-gen i20 will be offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system for the first time, and will go on sale in the European markets in summer this year

Hyundai revealed the new-gen version of the i20 to the world in a series of images last month, and the new hatchback was set to make its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show; which had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. However, the carmaker has released an official walkaround video of the car, along with another set of images.

Raf Van Nuffel, Head of Product Marketing and Pricing, Hyundai Motor Europe takes us on a tour of the new hatchback, first talking about the exteriors in detail. The upcoming 2020 i20 has been built on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. Hence, it incorporates a chunky cascading front grille, bold wedge-styled character lines running across the sides, and an LED strip placed in the middle of the tailgate connecting the LED tail lamps; which, Nuffel claims, gives the car a wider stance.

The 2020 i20 will be offered with 10 different paint schemes, along with an optional contrasting roof. Inside the cabin, the car gets horizontal lines on the dashboard, and also house the AC vents. The new-gen i20 will come equipped with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, along with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Other features will include SmartSense driving assist systems, ambient lighting, wireless charging, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics and much more. However, the Indian-spec model is expected to miss out on the large 10.25-inch digital screens, and the aforementioned safety features as well.

Under the hood, the Euro-spec 2020 i20 will be made available with multiple engines, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit, a 1.0-litre TGDi three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor, the same 1.0-litre TGDi engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system which will be available in two different states of tune.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will be rated at 84 PS/118 Nm, and will be offered with a 5-speed MT as standard. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will make 100 PS power and 172 Nm torque, and will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. In its lower state of tune, the 1.0-litre TGDi motor with mild-hybrid tech will have no change in power or torque output. However, in the higher state of tune, it will produce an additional 20 PS power and 28 Nm torque.