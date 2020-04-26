2020 Hyundai i20 Connectivity & Safety Features Detailed In Video

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to make its global debut in June, while the Indian launch will likely take place later in the third quarter of this year

The upcoming next-gen i20 is one of the most anticipated Hyundai cars, especially in the Indian market, where it will be pitted in one of the hottest segments – the sub-4m premium hatchback space. While Hyundai is yet to ascertain a launch date for the upcoming car, here’s a video showing all the safety and connectivity features that will be available with the Euro-spec new-gen i20.

The features listed in the video include a best-in-class 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be integrated with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, satellite navigation and voice command, a premium sound system consisting of 8-speakers sourced from Bose, a wireless smartphone charger and a fully digital instrument cluster as well.

On the safety front, the 2020 i20 will be equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, and will be offered with features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which alerts the driver of potential collision with another car, a pedestrian or a cyclist, and applies brakes if required; Driver Attention Warning (DAW), which monitors your driving patterns in order to detect reckless or fatigued driving and prevent potential accidents; and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), which alerts the driver when the front vehicle starts to move forward and you fail to react quickly.

Powering the foreign-spec next-gen i20 will be two different drivetrains – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder MPi petrol engine, and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi turbocharged petrol unit, which will be available in two different states of tune. The 1.2-litre unit makes 84 hp of max power, along with 118 Nm of peak torque, and will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in its lower state of tune will be rated at 100 hp/172 Nm, while in its higher state of tune, it will also get a 48V mild-hybrid system which will help it churn out 20 hp and 28 Nm additional power and torque respectively. This powertrain will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the third quarter of this year. Upon launch in the country, it will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo as well as the Tata Altroz.