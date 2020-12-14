2020 Hyundai i20 Achieves 30,000 Bookings In Just 40 Days

2020 Hyundai i20 has reached the milestone of 30,000 bookings in just 40 days and is sold in three engine options in an expansive range

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that the new generation i20 has reached a new milestone of 30,000 reservations in just 40 days. Introduced on November 5, 2020 the third-gen Hyundai i20 is one of the highly anticipated launches of this year and it has certainly delivered with a premium package stuffed with features.

The South Korean auto major has already delivered 10,000 units of the i20 with the wholesales reaching around 20,000 units. Speaking on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said: “We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies. After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10,000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20.”

He further added: “We are delighted to receive around 30,000 bookings for the all-new i20 and as Smart Indian customers are opting for smart cars, we are observing that around 85 % of these bookings are attributed to higher trims of the all-new i20.”





The i20 has long been a top-seller for the second largest carmaker in the country and the new model is based on the Euro-spec version debuted earlier this year. Carrying Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, it gets a redesigned exterior with a sportier front fascia comprising of a more prominent grille, headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights and a new bumper compared to the previous model.

Just as the exterior, the interior has been thoroughly upgraded with a new dashboard, centre console, instrument cluster, seats and steering wheel. The features list boasts of six airbags, Electronic Stability Control with Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a range of other safety technologies.



It also comes with a large 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with a slew of BlueLink based connectivity features including Over The Air updates, seven-speaker Bose premium audio, wireless charging facility with cooling pad, Oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator and so on.

Hyundai says nearly 10 per cent of the customers have chosen the two-tone colour shades and Starry Night as well as Fiery Red are the popular ones. The Wonder warranty options help in availing 3 yr/1 lakh km, 4 yr/50k km, and 5 yr/40k km with 3 yr BlueLink subscription and 3 yr RSA. The 2020 Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel and a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol.