2020 Hyundai i20 Accessory Packs Announced; Prices And Details Inside

2020 Hyundai i20 is sold with three different optional accessory packs namely Essentio Pack, Premium Pack and Radiant Pack

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the third generation i20 a few days ago with a price range between Rs. 6.80 lakh and Rs. 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The South Korean manufacturer has thoroughly redesigned the exterior of the premium hatchback that competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.

The design changes are based on the Euro-spec i20 that went on sale earlier this year while the interior is also brand new with addition of new features and technologies. The 2020 Hyundai i20 is offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants and it gets a wide range of powertrain options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The new i20 is brimmed with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity, automatic AC, six airbags, digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, cornering lamps, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, height adjustable front seats and so on.



To make the offering more attractive, the second largest carmaker in the country has also announced different accessory packages that can be had as an option, christened Essentio Pack, Premium Pack and Radiant Pack. The Essentio Pack features door side moulding, rear boot garnish, chrome inserts for the door visors, body cover, steering wheel cover, 3D mats, boot mat, perfume can and neck rest cushioning.

It is priced at Rs. 11,450 while the Premium Pack costing Rs. 20,559 and along with the accessories in the Premium Pack, it gains dual layer mat, standard set cover, black and red coloured steering wheel, as well as sunshades for front and rear windows. The Radiant Pack costs Rs. 25,552 with chromed out wing mirrors, boot, headlamps, car care kit, carpet designer mats, premium seat covers, sunshades and two-tone door sill guards along with elements from Premium Pack.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 84 PS and 114 Nm. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm, and is the most powerful in its class while the 1.5-litre diesel delivers 100 PS and 240 Nm.