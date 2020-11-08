2020 Hyundai i20 is offered in a choice of three engines and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol can be had with the segment-first iMT or seven-speed DCT

Only a few days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the third generation i20 for a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex showroom, pan India, introductory). The new i20 has been one of the most sought after launches of the year and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and VW Polo.

Following the South Korean brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy adopted globally, the 2020 i20 features the now signature parametric jewel pattern front grille, sleeker LED projector headlamps, projector fog lamps in D-shaped housing, flowing character lines, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and chrome door handles.

It also gets chromed beltline, large rear quarter glass, blackened side sill garnish, Z-shaped LED tail lamps connected by chrome belt line, redesigned rear bumper and tailgate among other changes. Compared to the previous model, the 2020 Hyundai i20 has bigger dimensions and it translates into better interior space.

The cabin boasts some highlighting features such as Oxyboost air purifier, segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, seven-speaker Bose audio, blue ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster with TFT MID, BlueLink connectivity, rear AC vents, more than 300 litres of boot space and so on.

The new version of the premium hatchback is certainly eye-catching in terms of design and the interior packs many segment first features and everything has been explained in detail in our walkaround video of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel variants linked above. As for the powertrain, it uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine as well.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDI petrol engine kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm and is the most powerful in its class. It is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT auto. The 1.5-litre diesel engine can be had with only a six-speed manual transmission while the NA petrol is linked with either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

The new i20 uses of high strength steel for construction and it comes with safety features such as six airbags, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HSC (Hill Assist Control), and reverse parking camera.