2020 Hyundai i10 vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison

Hyundai has revealed the Euro-Spec i10 which is noticeably different than the Indian-spec Grand i10 Nios.

While Hyundai launched the all-new third gen Grand i10 called the Grand i10 Nios in India recently, Hyundai has also introduced Euro-spec i10 for the European markets that will make its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show starting next week.

The i10 is essentially the Grand i10 sold in India, but the Euro-spec i10 is quite different from the Indian model and there are several changes compared to what Hyundai is offering in India. We compare both the Hyundai cars to understand what is different between the Euro-Spec i10 and the Grand i10 Nios-

Hyundai i10 vs Grand i10 Nios: Design

The 2020 i10 is one of the most attractive Hyundai cars to ever sell and is also the best looking small city car in the European continent. There are significant changes when compared to the Indian model as the all-new Euro-spec i10 gets a cascading grille which is wider than the Indian model with a different grille design, round daytime running lamps, which are positioned on the corner of the grille itself, sporty 16-inch alloy wheels, sporty design for the C-Pillar, chrome-plated door-handles, sportier rear bumper and more.

In terms of dimensions, the model is noticeably smaller than its Indian counterpart as the Nios is 135mm longer, 40mm taller and has a 25mm longer wheelbase.

The Indian model, on the other hand, has some India specific changes. The Grand i10 Nios is one of the best looking Hyundai’s in India and gets LED DRL embedded into the corners of the cascading grille.

Also, the wheel size is 15-inch with Venue inspired alloy wheels. Since a lot of people use the rear seats in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets larger rear windows to ensure that the rear occupants do not feel claustrophobic.

The new Grand i10 Nios takes its design cues from the new age Hyundai vehicles with design elements like a large cascade grille at the front, which looks similar to the Hyundai Venue, new headlamps with integrated DRLs and aggressively designed bumper with small fog lamps inserted in them.

Hyundai i10 vs Grand i10 Nios: Cabin

The cabin of the new Euro-spec Hyundai i10 also gets a lot of changes when compared to the Indian Grand i10 NIOS. Apart from the overall cabin design which gets the different console, the controls on the steering wheel are also different. The features list include touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, which are similar to the Indian model, however, there’s a cruise control too and the instrument cluster is different in both the cars.

The Euro-spec model also gets a lot of safety tech like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, High Beam Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning and Driver Attention Warning which are missing from the Indian model.

Like the exterior, the cabin of the Grand i10 Nios has evolved and has been designed keeping Indian requirements in mind. The cabin gets an integrated large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features. Space has been increased inside the cabin too and in terms of safety, the new Grand i10 will get standard safety kit like dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

Small design elements on the dashboard and intelligent storage spaces are added to attract consumers. Also, the Indian version gets fixed headrests while the customers can adjust them in the European version.

Hyundai i10 vs Grand i10 Nios: Engine

The new Hyundai i10 will be offered with a Euro 6 petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit producing 67 bhp and 84hp, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder unit. The engines get a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox as an option.

In comparison, the Grand i10 Nios has a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Kappa engine producing 83 hp output and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. The engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the inhouse AMT automatic unit. The diesel unit is not BS-VI ready as of now. The Grand i10 Nios also gets a mileage 26.2 kmpl in the diesel engine, an improvement from the previous model.