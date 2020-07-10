2020 Hyundai i10 N Line Prices Revealed; Gets A New Turbo Petrol Engine

2020 Hyundai i10 N Line gets a tweaked chassis and visual updates and is powered by a three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine; zero to 100 kmph achieved in 10.5 seconds

Hyundai’s performance based N Line variant of the i10 hatchback will go on sale in Europe towards the end of this year and its prices have been revealed. Starting at around £16,000 (Rs. 15.16 lakh approximately), it gets a range of exterior and interior enhancements derived from the i30 N alongside some notable mechanical changes. It can be booked from July 30 in markets like the United Kingdom.

On the outside, the 2020 Hyundai i10 N does a really good job in differentiating itself from the standard model. It features a sportier front grille from the exclusive N Line series with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, bespoke N Line badge on the grille, front wings, contrast red painted grille portion and lower part of the bumper.

Other visual highlights include dual chrome exhaust pipes, red stripe on the rear bumper, red highlight on the multi-spoke machined alloy wheels, N Line badge on the front fenders, etc. Just as the exterior, the interior also gains N Line based updates including the red accented air conditioning vents, N Line cloth seat with red stitching, N branded steering wheel, black roof lining, red trim on the gear shifter and so on.

As standard, the 2020 Hyundai i10 N Line comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a host of premium amenities and technologies. Optionally, customers can choose the Tech Pack with satellite navigation, wireless charging facility, and five-year subscription for BlueLink connective features.

The system allows the driver to operate vehicle functions like geo-fencing, tracking, locking or unlocking the vehicle, etc. The Hyundai SmartSense safety pack enables autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and driver attention warning.

The suspension has been more stiffened in the i10 N Line and it gets new shock absorbers. The new turbo GDi three-cylinder petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 99 bhp and it helps in reaching from zero to 100 kmph in 10.5 seconds. The top speed stands at 185 kmph.