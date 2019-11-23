2020 Hyundai Grandeur Flagship Sedan Looks Fabulous, Detailed Video

Hyundai has revealed a futuristic facelift for its most premium sedan offering ‘Grandeur’ for the South Korean market

Also known as the Azera in some international markets, the Hyundai Grandeur is the most premium car that the Korean manufacturer currently offers in its lineup, apart from the luxury sub-brand ‘Genesis’. Currently in its sixth generation avatar, Hyundai has revealed a mid-cycle update for its flagship sedan.

Owing to Hyundai’s latest design statement, the car gets extensively reworked exteriors as well as interiors, which might have you thinking that it is a new generation model. However, rest assured, it is indeed a facelift.

At the front, the new Grandeur features an all-new crown jewel grille design with diamond-shaped elements that light up in sync with the LED headlamps. Talking about the headlamps, the 2020 Grandeur gets new slimmer and sharper units, which look like the ones on the Hyundai Sonata. The front bumper of the car has also been made more aggressive.

The pre-facelift Grandeur already had a LED strip across the rear adjoining the tail lamps, but it has now been redesigned, which makes the car look a tad bit more premium than the outgoing model.

Inside the cabin, the new Grandeur gets an all-new 12.3-inch digital MID, along with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment unit. The traditional gear lever makes way for buttons in the centre console, which makes the interiors look seamless. It also features a new four-spoke steering wheel, similar to that of the Sonata.

Being the most premium Hyundai, it is offered with tons of tech and features, which include 19-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable seats, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, etc.

Hyundai will offer the Grandeur in South Korea with four different engines, which include a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, a 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with a 38kW electric motor and mated to a 6-speed auto, a 3.0-litre LPG powered unit, and a 3.3-litre V6 petrol. Hyundai has already started taking pre-orders for its flagship sedan, and in just a few days, has managed to garner more than 32,000 pre-bookings for the car.