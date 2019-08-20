2020 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 4.99 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the brand’s first BSVI 1.2-litre petrol engine and it is offered in both manual and AMT transmission choices

The third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh for the Era and it goes all the way up to Rs. 7.99 lakh for the range-topping variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Dubbed the Grand i10 Nios, it has bigger proportions than the previous model and it measures 3,805 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height.

Compared to the old model, it is 40 mm longer and 20 mm wider while the height remains the same with 25 mm longer wheelbase standing at 2,450 mm. The body of the Grand i10 Nios is constructed out of 65 per cent advanced high strength steel and is sold in one petrol and one diesel engine options.

The same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Kappa four-cylinder petrol unit producing 81 bhp and 114 Nm of torque has become the first Hyundai powertrain to gain BSVI compliance. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre U2 CRDI turbocharged three-cylinder diesel motor continues to kick out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque but it stays BSIV compliant only.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dimensions Units Length 3,805 mm Width 1,680 mm Height 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm Tyre Size 175/60 R15

Both engines are connected to either a five-speed manual transmission as standard or an optional five-speed automated manual transmission. The Grand i10 Nios is ARAI-certified to return 20.7 kmpl in 1.2-litre petrol MT, 20.5 kmpl in 1.2-litre petrol AMT, 26.2 kmpl in 1.2-litre diesel MT and 26.2 kmpl in 1.2-litre diesel AMT.

The BSVI diesel motor will be added to the lineup before April 2020. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in sold in five variants namely Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz Dual Tone and Asta while Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Aqua Teal, Polar White Dual Tone, Aqua Teal Dual Tone and Alpha Blue are the eight colour schemes in which is it being made available.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Mechanical Details Engine, Specs and Mileage Engine 1.2-litre BSVI petrol/1.2-litre BSIV diesel Power 81 bhp/74 bhp Torque 114 Nm/190 Nm Transmission five-speed MT and five-speed AMT Mileage 20.7 kmpl 1.2 P MT, 20.5 1.2 P AMT/ 26.2 1.2 D MT, 26.2 1.2 D AMT

The exterior of the Grand i10 Nios has undergone a major makeover to stand firm against competitors. The South Korean auto major says the hatchback is tailor-made for the “athletic millennial”. The front fascia stands in coherence with the global design language followed by the brand – more specifically the Elantra facelift we will receive in the coming months.

It comprises of a more prominent cascading black grille occupying the larger area with boomerang-styled LED Daytime Running Lights. The restyled headlamps have projector units with integrated turn signals. The redesigned bonnet complements the sporty lines and creases while the Hyundai badge sits right in between the headlamps.

The thoroughly revised vertical housing has circular fog lamps and the new bumper section has a sharper lower portion. Other highlighting exterior details are chrome door handles, black finished pillars, ‘G-i10’ inscribed on the rear quarter panel, sporty 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, NIOS lettering on the tailgate, shark fin antenna, rear chrome strip, a slightly updated set of tail lamps with LED graphics and so on.

Some of the key features in the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control system, rear AC vents with power outlet, smart key with push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable ORVMs, segment-first wireless charging, eco-coating tech, headlamp escort, adjustable rear headrests, Arkamys sound system (with Nature, Live, Lounge and Club modes), 5.3-inch digital speedo and cluster with multi-info display, USB charger, smartphone connectivity and voice recognition.

Safety features include Anti-lock brakes with EBD, rear parking sensors and camera, dual front airbags, impact sensing auto door lock, seatbelt pre-tensioner with load limiter, segment-first emergency stop signal and driver rearview monitor. The mid-size hatchback comes with variable basic warranty with the option of 3-yr/100,000 km or 4-yr/50,000 km or 5-yr/40,000 km along with roadside assistance.

Hyundai claims the new design has improved the overall stability of the hatchback with low co-efficient of drag of 0.347. The dual-tone interior and more premium ambience created by the design and the addition of new equipment will help in Hyundai re-affirming itself as the strong contender in the hatchback space primarily against Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Images