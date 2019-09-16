2020 Hyundai Elite i20 To Get Machine Cut Alloy Wheels, Spied

Next-generation Hyundai Elite i20 will get exterior and interior changes while the N performance variant could also make its way into India

Hyundai, the South Korean carmaker giant, is working on readying the third generation of the i20. The next-gen Hyundai Elite i20, which will launch in 2020, has already been spied numerous times, with the latest set of pics revealing the new model’s diamond-cut alloy wheels.

It’s noteworthy here that Hyundai became the first-ever carmaker in India to offer machine-cut alloy rims, which are also known as diamond-cut alloy wheels, on the mainstream cars. Keeping in line with its usual habit, the company will offer these precision-cut wheels at least on the top-spec variant.

Other than this, the next-gen i20 will probably offer segment-best features that will help it draw attention away from the Maruti Baleno. Other than the Maruti Baleno, which has been the top-seller of the segment ever since it was launched in the country, the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will even have to lock horns with the Tata Altroz.

The Altroz will be the most sophisticated hatchback from Tata’s stables and will feature a modern design, powerful engines and several high-end features. While the design of the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is yet to be unveiled, it definitely looks like the hatchback has is slightly bigger and has a more matured stance than the current model.

The new model’s front fascia will give it a thoroughly contemporary face, while the side profile of the vehicle will have a high resemblance with that of the current model. The rear-end will feature LED tail lamps among other bits.

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will have a totally new dashboard along with new steering wheel and a more modern instrument cluster. The highlight of the dashboard will be a large-size touchscreen infotainment unit that will work in tandem with the BlueLink connectivity that debuted on the Hyundai Venue.

Powering the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that will be compliant with BS6 emission norms. While a top-spec variant with Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor with dual-clutch automatic transmission could also be on the cards, the future of the 1.4-litre turbo-diesel motor looks highly uncertain at the moment.