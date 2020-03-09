2020 Hyundai Elite i20 To Get 1.0L Turbo Petrol Engine In India

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will likely go on sale by the middle of this year with evolutionary exterior and interior changes

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the Elite i20 as one of its best-selling models for long on consistent basis. The existing generation has been on sale since August 2014 without any significant changes and it is receiving a major update. Following its global premiere for the European market, it will make its way into India likely by the middle of this year.

It is expected to get a new 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine that debuted in the Grand i10 Nios Turbo. In the small hatchback, it is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 rpm and 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and gets ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.3 kmpl.

In the B2 segment Elite i20 hatchback, the engine could be as close to fuel economical while giving out sporty performance. The forthcoming third generation will boast exterior and interior changes in response to the growing rivalry in the segment. It will compete against the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the recently launched Tata Altroz.

On the outside, the front fascia is sleeker than the outgoing model as it has sportier front grille and sharper halogen projector headlamps, accentuated by integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The restyled front bumper accompanies new set of fog lamps and wider central air intake giving an aggressive stance to the hatchback.

The low-slung profile of the Elite i20 will be retained and it will have larger proportions as well to give more room to the occupants. Besides updates to the bodily lines, the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 comes with a set of new alloy wheels, new LED tail lamp graphics, new bumper and tailgate structure among other changes.

The new features expected to be on board are a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Blue Link connectivity, wireless charging, digital instrumentation, sunroof, etc. As for the performance, it will likely use 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with BSVI compliance.