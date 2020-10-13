2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Spotted Again; 1.0L Turbo Petrol With 7-Speed DCT?

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to go on sale next month and it will likely be offered in three powertrain choices

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has had a busy year so far with a number of new launches including the all-new Aura compact sedan, facelifted Verna and Tucson, alongside the second generation Creta mid-size SUV. The South Korean auto major is expected to have another big launch up its sleeves in the remaining parts of this year as the new-gen Elite i20 will likely arrive next month.

The third generation Hyundai Elite i20 was said to launch by the middle of this year but the health crisis has indeed postponed its debut plans understandably. While the spy shots caught on camera for several months, we do know that the exterior changes will replicate the Euro-spec model but the mechanical details have not been known yet.

In a recent set of spy pictures, the prototype of the upcoming Elite i20 was speculated to be the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol version, paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission. The window stickers on the test mule indicate that the premium hatchback derives power from the aforementioned engine, connected to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

It could sit at the top of the range and be an exclusive offering as no other premium hatchback in India is available with such a combination. The same powertrain can also be found in the Venue compact SUV and Kia Motors’ recently launched Sonet. The turbo unit will more likely be retailed with a six-speed manual transmission as well upon launch.

The 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is widely rumoured to be offered with three engines as the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel could be the other two choices. The former is expected to be linked with a five-speed manual transmission while the latter could be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The forthcoming Elite i20 has a thoroughly upgraded exterior with new design elements up front and rear. The interior is also subjected to a major revision as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink will likely be present.