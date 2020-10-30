2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Spied Undisguised Ahead Of 5th Nov Launch

The third-generation Hyundai Elite i20 is scheduled to go on sale from 5th November and dealer dispatches have begun already

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the next generation Elite i20 as its next big launch in the domestic market following the delays due to the health crisis and encouragingly, it has already started reaching dealers. Scheduled to launch on November 5th, it is based on the Euro-spec model that was introduced earlier this year.

The Elite i20 will continue to compete against its main rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. Reservations for the third-gen Hyundai Elite i20 have already commenced across showrooms and online for a token of Rs. 21,000.

Standing in line with the European model, the premium hatchback has a sharper front fascia with the redesigned hexagonal front grille, slender headlamps, more aggressive character lines and creases, wider air intake and appealing LED Daytime Running Lights integrated neatly into the headlamps.

On the sides, you could see a set of 16-inch diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels while the rear features integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper, LED tail lamps in Z fashion, restyled bumper, black faux diffuser and shark fin antenna. The upcoming Elite i20 has undoubtedly become more modern and its snazzy design cues will attract the young audiences.

The South Korean auto major has given the 10.25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Hyundai’s BlueLink provision with a host of in-car connectivity based features, a digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, push button start/stop.

Other highlights include rear air conditioning vents, leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, layered dashboard, all-black interior theme with metallic accents, horizontal AC vents, less use of physical buttons, new seats, charging ports and electric sunroof.

As for the powertrain, a 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 100 PS 1.5-litre four-pot diesel and a 120 PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol will be made available. The forthcoming i20 will become the first model in its segment to offer an iMT while a seven-speed DCT will also be present.