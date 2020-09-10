2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Could Get iMT Transmission; Launch Nears

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to go on sale in October and it will likely have three engine options

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been on a launch spree since the beginning of this year as the debut of the Aura compact sedan was followed by the facelifted Verna and Tucson. The biggest launch of the year from the South Korean auto major happened in early March as the second generation Creta was introduced following its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

The Creta moved up to the top of the mid-size SUV sales charts again and it continues to post good sales volume by leading the overall SUV space for consecutive months. Next up, the second largest carmaker in the country is expected to launch the next generation Elite i20. The latest Euro-spec i20 was said to debut at the Geneva Motor Show but the global health crisis hampered the plans.

However, the supermini’s presence has been expanded across the European countries over the last few months and it has also been spotted running trials on Indian soil. There is no secret that the third generation Elite i20 will have plenty in common with the successfully running Venue compact SUV including the powertrain and gearbox choices.

The exterior will replicate its European sibling as the sleeker design language adopted with aggressive cuts and creases, sportier grille section, newly designed tail lamps and wheels will be part of the package. The new-gen Elite i20 was expected to be launched in August but now it is widely reported to debut sometime in October to capitalise on the festive season furore.

Since it has powertrain similarities with the Venue, the iMT transmission could also be introduced. The 2021 Hyundai Elite i20 will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol. With an expansive range, it will take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

The 1.0-litre turbo gasoline mill is expected to be paired with a six-speed iMT that debuted in the Venue and it will also be used in the Kia Sonet. As an option, the smaller petrol engine could be mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.