2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Caught On Camera Once Again Revealing Design Updates

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 adorns revised exterior and interior while a new 1.0-litre turbo BSVI engine could be added to the lineup

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been testing the third-generation Elite i20 for several months and is expected to make global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before going on sale. The South Korean auto major is working on the new-gen hatchback in response to the growing competition.

The B2 hatchback segment will see the launch of Tata Motors’ Altroz in January 2020 as the Elite i20 is getting a brand new rival alongside the existing competitors like the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The 2020 Elite i20 gets sharper styling cues compared to the outgoing model.

Up front, the hatchback adorns a prominent cascading grille and sleeker headlamps along with pronounced wheel arches, a more matured rear end with updated horizontal LED tail lamps and bumper. The overall silhouette remains similar to the current model, besides newly designed machined alloy wheels.

Speculations suggest that the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is based on the modified version of the Venue’s architecture, which should ensure bigger proportions to accommodate more space inside the cabin. The interior is expected to get the Blue Link connectivity enabling embedded SIM card.

It has been the highlighting feature in the Venue and it could act as a game-changer for the Elite i20 as well. The cabin will be equipped with new technologies and features while more emphasis could be put on improving the material quality and the overall appeal.

As for the performance, the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will likely use the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo GDI from the Venue. The 1.5-litre diesel motor from the Seltos could also be employed with BSVI compliance. Transmission choices will likely be a six-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT in the smaller T-GDI unit.