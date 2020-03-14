2020 Hyundai Elantra To Get 1.5L Diesel Engine From Kia Seltos

2020 Hyundai Elantra will get a new BSVI compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that will also be found in upcoming new-gen Creta and Verna facelift

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has lined up a number of new launches in the coming days including the new generation Creta and facelifted Verna while the new generation Elite i20 will more likely make its domestic debut in mid-2020. Globally, the South Korean automaker is also preparing to unveil the seventh generation Elantra with updated design and interior.

It could take sometime to arrive in India though as the Elantra received a facelift only in October 2019. Currently, the Elantra uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 152 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm with BSVI compliance. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

The lack of diesel engine in the Elantra meant that only three variants are on offer: S, SX and SX(O). This could prove to be a disadvantage against rivals such as Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia in the D-segment for executive sedans. The Elantra has not been performing well in sales too and its fortunes could be revived with the arrival of a diesel engine.

As per a certificate from transport department, the Elantra will gain a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The 1,493 cc unit develops 113 hp at 4,000 rpm and it will be BSVI compliant. The same powertrain can also be found in the soon-launching Hyundai Creta and the upcoming facelifted Verna. The motor develops 250 Nm of peak torque in the Kia Seltos.

It will have to be waited and seen what torque figures will be preferred by Hyundai for its executive sedan. The diesel-spec Elantra will measure 4,620 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and stands 1,465 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and gross weight of 1,810 kilograms. No dimensional changes have been made compared to the petrol model.

Since the facelift received several design and interior updates, do not expect the new diesel engine to be accompanied by any cosmetic changes. Moreover, both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission options are expected to be on offer upon launch in the coming weeks.