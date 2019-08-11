2020 Hyundai Elantra Spied Testing In Blue Colour; Launch This Festive Season

2020 Hyundai Elantra will have several cosmetic updates and interior changes to take the fight to segment-leading Honda Civic

Despite the sales slowdown in the domestic market, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been affected comparatively less and it was mainly due to the recently launched Venue. The compact SUV rose through the ranks in no time and became the most sold model in its segment last month by beating the long-time leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

With the Santro and Venue gaining good volumes, Hyundai is preparing to introduce the new generation Grand i10 this month. Called the Grand i10 Nios, it is expected to be followed by the updated Elantra during this festive season. Having been spied testing on public roads already, our latest spy shot shows the executive sedan in blue colour.

The D-segment for sedans has been reinvigorated with the debut of the tenth generation Honda Civic earlier this year. With more than 2,000 unit sales in its first month, the new Civic made a strong statement and is sitting on top of its segment. The Elantra’s volumes have reduced considerably in recent times and the facelift could help in the revival.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra comprises of exterior changes including redesigned triangular-shaped headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, new fog lamp housing, sharper cascading front grille and restyled bonnet. Other cosmetic updates are new shape to the boot, sportier set of alloy wheels, new LED tail lamps with updated graphics.

The interior will more likely have an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, updated processor, redesigned multi-functional steering wheel, instrument console and switchgear. The driver assistance and safety technologies could also be updated on the facelifted Elantra alongside Blue Link connectivity.

The existing 1.6-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol powertrains could be carried forward with BSVI compliance. Other than the Honda Civic, the facelifted Hyundai Elantra will rival Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia as well. Expect it to be priced between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom).