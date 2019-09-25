2020 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Exterior Revealed; India Launch On October 3

2020 Hyundai Elantra Facelift will get a major exterior makeover while the engines could be upgraded to meet BSVI regulations

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed official pictures and launch date of the facelifted Elantra. With pre-orders commencing from today, the 2020 Elantra will go on sale on October 3 as Hyundai tries to make the most out of this festive season with a brand new model in the D-segment. The Elantra executive sedan has already been a popular prospect in the segment and the facelift will elevate its status further.

The images revealed confirm all the information we know about the upcoming sedan so far. On the outside, it gets an evolutionary makeover that is too extensive for a facelift but Hyundai is known for being eccentric in this regard. It comprises of a more striking front fascia courtesy of the redesigned hexagonal grille, revamped triangular-shaped headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights and new housing for fog lamps.

The updated rear section features a new set of tail lamps while the 2020 Hyundai Elantra is shod on newly designed alloy wheels that go well with the sportier lines and creases found on the body panels. Despite notable changes with the exterior, the international-spec latest Elantra does not come with a wide range of cabin revisions except for the addition of new features.

With a primary focus on safety, the Elantra gained technologies like lane departure warning with active lane control, rearview camera with cross traffic assist, forward collision warning system, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor, Safe Exit Assist pedestrian detection and so on globally. We can expect some of them to make their way into the Indian version.

Just as the Venue, the 2020 Elantra could boast BlueLink connectivity to have a definitive edge over its rivals like the Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis. As for the performance, the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel units could be continued but with upgrades to meet BSVI emission standards coming into effect from April 2020 onwards.

A new DSG automatic gearbox cannot be ruled out of the equation though while a six-speed manual will continue to be in its place.