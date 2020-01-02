2020 Hyundai Creta With Dual Exhaust Muffler Spotted, Debut In Feb

The all-new Hyundai Creta will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta, that was launched in China recently has been spotted testing in India wearing heavy camouflage. The mid-SUV that goes up against cars like Kia Seltos will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and a lot of expectations have been riding over the product considering how mid-SUVs have dominated the domestic market in the recent months.

The SUV comes with a host of expectations considering that the current generation set a benchmark and became one of the best-selling SUVs in the company’s lineup. However, the company will give a complete makeover to the Creta rather than a mere design exercise, and this includes new engine options, new platform, new safety features and more brownie points in terms of creature-comfort.

The design of the new Creta will be completely different than the current model and will have split headlamps like in the Hyundai Venue, an upright A-pillar and more mass to the body. If China’s model is to be taken into account, the SUV will also have a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance.

Inside the cabin will be a floating dashtop mounted infotainment system that will feature Hyundai’s BlueLink feature with 33 features, of which 10 are exclusive to the Indian market. It carries features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Creta will also get live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

Mechanically, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will derive its platform from the recently-launched Kia Seltos and will have 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, both of which will be BS-VI compatible. The new Creta can be expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit with 140 bhp as in the Seltos. The gearbox options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.

The Hyundai Creta will undercut Kia Seltos to make a buzz in the market, which means the pricing can start as low as Rs 9.50 Lakh and going upto Rs 16 Lakh for the top spec Turbo DCT model. Like the current-gen model on sale, the new SUV will face stiff competition in the Indian market from the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Nissan Kicks.