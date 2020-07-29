2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Old-Gen Creta – 10 Key Differences Explained

The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year, and went on to become the best-selling car in the country in the month of May 2020

Since its launch back in 2016, the Hyundai Creta has been one of the most popular nameplates in the mid-size SUV segment. However, the said space got pretty busy with three new salient launches last year. In order to remain relevant in the segment, Hyundai decided to bring a new-gen model for the Creta, which was launched in March this year.

We can pit it against all its rivals available in the market, but first its important to know how much of an improvement it is over its predecessor – the first-gen Hyundai Creta. In order to make the comparison easier for you, we have put together 10 key differences between the new 2020 Creta and the first-gen Creta, and explained them in detail below –

1. Size

The first-gen Hyundai Creta measure 4270 mm in length, 1780 mm in width, stood 1665 mm tall and had a 2590 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is 4300 mm long, 1790 mm wide, 1635 mm tall and gets a 2610 mm long wheelbase.

Dimensions 2020 Hyundai Creta First-gen Hyundai Creta Length 4300 mm 4270 mm Width 1790 mm 1780 mm Height 1635 mm 1665 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2590 mm

This means that the new Creta has grown in almost all aspects as compared to the first-gen Creta, apart from height. The former is 30 mm longer, 10 mm wider and gets a 20 mm longer wheelbase, but is 30 mm shorter as compared to the latter.

2. Exterior Design

The first-gen Creta received immense appreciation for its design, thanks to its please-all squarish elements, which only got better with the facelifted version launched in 2018. However, Hyundai went in the opposite direction with the 2020 Creta that is designed keeping in mind the company’s Sensuous Sportiness theme. The external design of the new-gen Creta does result in a divided opinion, but no one can deny the fact that the styling is bold and certainly makes a statement.

3. External Features

The previous-gen Creta already came with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, projector headlamps with LED DRLs. However, the 2020 Creta takes it a step further with its Trio Beam LED headlamps with DRLs, redesigned R17 alloy wheels, as well as a twin tip exhaust.

4. Cabin Layout

Just like the first-gen model, the cabin of the new-gen Creta is sober yet functional. However, the cabin looks way more modern than before. The mid-size SUV can be had with a dual-tone black and greige theme or an all-black interior with contrasting orange elements.

The infotainment unit takes the center stage, with the middle AC vents placed on top of it. The Creta now gets a flat-bottom steering wheel which looks sportier than before, while the electronic parking brake saves up more space in the center tunnel.

5. Internal Features

Over the previous-gen Creta, the new-gen model gets tons of new features including a larger panoramic sunroof, an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose premium sound system, BlueLink connected-car tech, paddle shifters, drive modes, automatic air purifier, ambient lighting and so on.

6. Safety Equipment

The old Creta was already offered with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera. The new model additionally packs an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, rear disc brakes, driver rear view monitor, puddle lamps and an emergency stop signal.

7. Engines

The first generation Creta was offered with three different powertrains which included a 1.4-litre diesel engine (90 PS/220 Nm), a 1.6-litre diesel engine (128 PS/260 Nm), as well as a 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 123 PS power along with 151 Nm torque.

1.6-litre Dual VTVT Petrol 1.4-litre CRDi Diesel 1.6-litre CRDi with VGT Diesel 123 PS 90 PS 128 PS 151 Nm 220 Nm 260 Nm

The 2020 Creta also comes equipped with three different powertrains, but none of the previously offered engines have been carried over. The SUV now gets 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, rated at 115 PS/144 Nm and 115 PS/250 Nm respectively, as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

1.5-litre MPi Petrol 1.4-litre TGDi Turbo Petrol 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel 115 PS 140 PS 115 PS 144 Nm 242 Nm 250 Nm

8. Transmission Options

The Creta was previously offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, as well as an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox on the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. The new-gen model on the other hand, 4 different transmission options.

The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the former gets an optional IVT automatic, and the latter gets an optional 6-speed auto. Contrarily, the 1.4-litre Turbo GDi engine can be had with a 7-speed DCT auto only.

9. Price

The first-gen Creta was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 8.59 lakh, going up to Rs 13.6 lakh for the top-end variant. The facelift version introduced in 2018, took its starting price up to Rs 9.44 lakh, while the range-topping trim was now priced at Rs 15.03 lakh. On the contrary, Hyundai has priced the 2020 Creta between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

10. Rivals

At the time of the launch of the first-gen model, the mid-size SUV segment was still in its initial development stages, and the Hyundai Creta with its aggressive price tag, went on to rival the likes of the Renault Duster as well as the Mahindra Scorpio.

However, the mid-size SUV segment hosts a range of new SUVs now, as compared to 4 years ago. Hence, the 2020 Creta has been pitted against the Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks, while it also manages to give competition to the bigger Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.