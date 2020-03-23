2020 Hyundai Creta Vs MG Hector – Price Comparison

While the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s entry-level variants are way more affordable than the MG Hector, the top-end trims of both the cars are somewhat similarly priced

Hyundai recently launched the new-gen Creta in the Indian market at a competitive starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. While the mid-size SUV directly rivals the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur, it also puts up against the larger MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. The Creta comes with 1.5L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.4L turbo petrol powertrains, the Hector is offered with a 2.0L diesel and 1.5L petrol engines.

1. Petrol Powertrains

The 1.5L NA engine on the Creta produces 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, while the 1.4L turbo petrol unit puts out 140 PS of maximum power, along with 242 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, MG offers the Hector with a sole 1.5L turbocharged petrol motor that generates 143 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The said engine also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with two trims, but the power and torque figures remain unchanged.

The base petrol variant of the new Creta has been priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the entry-level petrol trim of the MG Hector is Rs 2.74 lakh more expensive than that. However, the top-end petrol trims of both the cars have a difference of just Rs 23,000, since the Creta 1.4L Turbo Petrol SX(O) is priced at Rs 17.20 lakh, and the Hector Sharp DCT retails at Rs 17.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta Petrol MG Hector Petrol Variant Price* Variant Price* 1.5L EX MT Rs 9.99 lakh Style MT Rs 12.73 lakh 1.5L S MT Rs 11.72 lakh Super MT Rs 13.53 lakh 1.5L SX MT Rs 13.46 lakh Hybrid Super MT Rs 14.13 lakh 1.5L SX IVT Rs 14.94 lakh Hybrid Smart MT Rs 15.23 lakh 1.5L SX(O) IVT Rs 16.15 lakh Smart DCT Rs 15.93 lakh 1.4L Turbo SX DCT Rs 16.16 lakh Hybrid Sharp MT Rs 16.53 lakh 1.4L Turbo SX(O) DCT Rs 17.20 lakh Sharp DCT Rs 17.43 lakh

2. Diesel Powertrains

Hyundai offers the Creta with a 1.5L diesel engine that has a peak power output of 115 PS, and a max torque rating of 250 Nm. On the other hand, the MG Hector gets a Fiat-sourced 2.0L diesel motor that produces 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque. While the Creta diesel comes with a 6-speed MT and an optional automatic transmission, the Hector diesel can only be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Creta Diesel MG Hector Diesel Variant Price* Variant Price* E MT Rs 9.99 lakh Style MT Rs 13.48 lakh EX MT Rs 11.49 lakh Super MT Rs 14.48 lakh S MT Rs 12.77 lakh Smart MT Rs 15.88 lakh SX MT Rs 14.51 lakh Sharp MT Rs 17.28 lakh SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh SX(O) MT Rs 15.79 lakh SX(O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh

The base-level E trim of the 2020 Creta will set you back by just Rs 9.99 lakh, while the entry-level diesel ‘Style’ variant of the Hector will cost you Rs 13.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). On the contrary, the top-end diesel model of the Hector is just Rs 8000 more expensive than the range-topping SX(O) AT diesel trim of the Creta, which is priced at Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).