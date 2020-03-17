2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Price Comparison

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with the same 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol powertrains as its cousin, the Kia Seltos

Hyundai Motor India Ltd finally launched the second-gen Creta in India on 16th March at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variant, which goes up to Rs 17.20 lakh for the top-end trim (both prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, the car is currently at par with its arch rival, the Kia Seltos in the market.

Take a look at this variant-wise price comparison of the 2020 Hyundai Creta with its cousin and currently the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country, the Kia Seltos in the table given below. Do note that both the 2020 Creta and Seltos are offered with three different powertrains, and hence we have compared each of them separately –

1. 1.5L NA Petrol (115 PS/144 Nm)

Hyundai has priced the entry-level petrol trim of the new-gen Creta at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 10,000 more than what Kia retails the base HTE trim of the Seltos. On the other hand, the range-topping SX(O) variant of the Creta with an IVT automatic transmission has been priced at Rs 16.15 lakh, whereas the Kia Seltos HTX IVT will set you back by Rs 14.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

1.5-litre Petrol Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Variant Price* Variant Price* EX MT Rs 9.99 lakh HTE MT Rs 9.89 lakh S MT Rs 11.72 lakh HTK MT Rs 10.29 lakh – – HTK Plus MT Rs 11.49 lakh SX MT Rs 13.46 lakh HTK MT Rs 13.09 lakh SX IVT Rs 14.94 lakh HTX IVT Rs 14.09 lakh SX(O) IVT Rs 16.15 lakh – –

*All prices, ex-showroom

2. 1.5L Diesel (115 PS/250 Nm)

Just like the 1.5-litre petrol trim, the entry-level diesel trim of the 2020 Creta is also priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, which means that it undercuts the Seltos’ base diesel trim by Rs 35,000. Likewise, the top-end Creta diesel automatic (SX Optional AT) has been priced at Rs 17.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), and it undercuts the top-end diesel auto GTX Plus AT variant of the Seltos by Rs 14,000.

1.5-litre Diesel Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Variant Price* Variant Price* E MT Rs 9.99 lakh HTE MT Rs 10.34 lakh EX MT Rs 11.49 lakh HTK MT Rs 11.54 lakh S MT Rs 12.77 lakh HTK Plus MT Rs 12.54 lakh – – HTK Plus AT Rs 13.54 lakh SX MT Rs 14.51 lakh HTX Rs 14.14 lakh SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh – – SX(O) MT Rs 15.79 lakh HTX Plus Rs 15.34 lakh – – HTX Plus AT Rs 16.34 lakh SX(O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh GTX Plus AT Rs 17.34 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

3. 1.4L Turbo Petrol (140 PS/242 Nm)

While the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine can be had with an optional manual transmission on the Seltos, apart from a 7-speed DCT, Hyundai offers it with the latter only. Hyundai offers only two trims with this powertrain i.e. SX and SX (O), priced at Rs 16.16 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh respectively. On the other hand, Kia offers the said engine with five different variants, priced between Rs 13.79 lakh and Rs 17.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Variant Price* Variant Price* – – GTK MT Rs 13.79 lakh – – GTX MT Rs 15.29 lakh SX DCT Rs 16.16 lakh GTX DCT Rs 16.29 lakh – – GTX Plus MT Rs 16.29 lakh SX(O) DCT Rs 17.20 lakh GTX Plus DCT Rs 17.29 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom