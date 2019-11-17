The second-gen Hyundai Creta will go on sale early next year in India and our comparison will show you how it stacks up against the existing model

The arrival of Hyundai’s sister brand Kia in the Indian market has made life tougher for the former’s mid-size SUV, the Creta. The Seltos has dethroned the Creta as the best-selling mid-size SUV, and the Hyundai SUV is in dire need of a new-gen model to get back on its feet and go head to head against its cousin.

We have already seen the upcoming Creta, which was recently launched by Hyundai in China as the ix25. Although, we will have to wait till February next year as Hyundai will likely be unveiling the 2020 Creta at the said event first, followed by the launch at a later date.

Would the upcoming second-gen Creta be able to fill the current model’s shoes in the Indian market? Let’s compare the two to find out.

Dimensions

Dimension wise, the upcoming Creta will only be slightly larger than the outgoing model – it will be 30 mm longer, 10 mm wider, have a 20 mm longer wheelbase, yet will be 43 mm shorter than the current-gen model. Take a look at the dimensions of the two in detail –

Dimensions 2020 Creta Current-gen Creta Length 4,300 mm 4,270 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,780 mm Height 1,622 mm 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,590 mm

Design

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is set to receive a major overhaul in terms of design, as compared to the current model on sale. Since the launch of the first-gen model, the Creta has attracted a majority of people with its bold and boxy looks. However, Hyundai has played safe while designing the Creta until now and did not include anything out of the box.

However, things are set to change with the upcoming Creta. Hyundai has ditched the conventional design for a rather funky look. The ix25 SUV is made keeping in mind Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ styling statement, hence it sports the brand’s signature cascading grille at the front, with split LED headlamps, similar to the ones seen on the Venue.

The overall silhouette of the first-gen Creta is retained, which gives both the models a similar side profile, apart from new alloy wheels of course. At the rear, the 2020 Creta will feature a similar split setup for the LED tail lamps, just like the front. The boot lid will also feature horizontal slat, which will house the brake light.

Features

Hyundai has always been known to up the ante in terms of tech on offer every time it launches a new product. The current-gen Creta already comes with a plethora of features, which include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart key connectivity, an electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, cruise control among others.

However, the next-gen Hyundai Creta is definitely going to set many benchmarks for future mid-size SUVs to come. Inside the cabin, the Hyundai ix25 features a large vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system which also doubles up as the HVAC controller.

The China-spec Creta also gets a panoramic sunroof, and if it makes it to India, it will be a first-in-segment offering. The car is also likely to get a fully-digital MID, a 360-degree camera along with multiple driving modes over the current-gen model.

Engine

Currently, Hyundai offers the Creta with one petrol engine and two diesel powertrains. The petrol engine is a 1.6-litre unit that produces 121 HP of peak power and 151 Nm of peak torque. The smaller 1.4-litre diesel engine is rated at 89 HP power and 220 Nm torque, whereas the more powerful 1.6-litre diesel unit makes 126 HP/265 Nm. All three engines on offer are currently BS4 compliant.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will get BS6 compliant engines since day one, and the car will be sharing its platform with its cousin, the Kia Seltos. Hence, it will be offered with Seltos’ 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Both the engines make an identical maximum power of 113 HP, but the petrol unit has a peak torque output of 144 Nm, while the diesel engine churns out 250 Nm.

The Seltos is also offered with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit with the sportier and more premium GT Line variants. The said engine puts out 138 HP power and 242 Nm torque and might be introduced by Hyundai as an ‘N’ Line variant with the 2020 Creta in India.

The upcoming Creta, in short, will have a more dynamic exterior and premium interior stuffed with modern technologies and the engine lineup is also noteworthily brand new.