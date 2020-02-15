2020 Hyundai Creta To Take On MG Hector & Kia Seltos – Details

2020 Hyundai Creta will go on sale next month in India and it will compete against Kia Seltos and MG Hector

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will go on sale in India by the middle of next month and it comes with a completely redesigned exterior and a more upmarket interior with a modern equipment list. The mid-size SUV will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines and it will be looking to build on the popularity of the outgoing model that has ruled the segment for more than five years.

Here are the ten things we believe that will help in Hyundai taking the fight to Kia Seltos and MG Hector with the all-new Creta:

1) Full Panoramic Sunroof:

The sunroof feature has been more of a trend in modern-day premium cars and Hyundai does not afford to miss it on the 2020 Creta. It will come with a full panoramic sunroof to give an open-air feel.

2) Blue Link with 30+ features:

Blue Link connectivity set the Hyundai Venue apart from the rest of the compact SUV segment competitors and it helped in it becoming a force to reckon with. The all-new Creta will also boast the newer generation of Blue Link that will also be used in the Tucson facelift. It gets features tailor-made for India as cloud-based and app functionalities, safety, vehicle alerts and in-car entertainment tech will be the major highlights.

3) Infinity Sound:

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be equipped with Infinity premium multi-speaker audio system to enhance the user experience while travelling as well.

4) Ventilated Front Seats:

The driver and front passenger seats will facilitate ventilated function as it helps in reducing sweat by maintaining body temperature with that of the surroundings and allowing heat transfer to take place.

5) EPB (Electric Parking Brake):

The five-seater will be powered by BSVI compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as in the Kia Seltos. Whether the 1.4-litre turbo petrol will be offered or not is yet unknown. The EPB (Electric Parking Brake) will be sold in the automatic variants and is another modern tech you will find on the new Creta.

6) Paddle Shifters In AT:

As standard, all three engines will be connected to a six-speed manual transmission and as an option, the 1.5-litre petrol will get CVT, the 1.5-litre diesel with a six-speed torque converter AT and the 1.4-litre petrol with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. For user’s convenience, the paddle shifters will indeed be offered.

7) Host Of Safety Features:

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will feature a range of driver-assistive and safety technologies onboard. Some of the notable are front and rear disc brakes, six airbags in the top-end variants, Anti-lock Braking System, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Hold Assist, and so on.

8) Superior Voice Command:

The voice command system in the 2020 Hyundai Creta is intuitive and works for the operation of sunroof, air conditioning, window glasses and much more to give a better driving experience without much effort.

9) Wireless Charging:

Wireless charging is one of the paramount features found in new-age premium cars and the 2020 Hyundai Creta will get the facility as charging your smartphone never has become easier.

10) 10.25-Inch Touchscreen:

Last but not the least, the brand new cabin will be characterised by a large portrait-styled 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The reduced use of physical buttons meant that the cabin has a clutter-free layout and most of the features can be accessed through the touchscreen.