2020 Hyundai Creta To Get MG Hector-like Touchscreen Infotainment, Spied

New interior images of the next-gen Hyundai Creta reveal that the new model will have a large portrait-style touchscreen infotainment unit like what you get in MG Hector

The Hyundai Creta has been the king of the small SUV segment ever since it went on sale in the country in August 2015. However, the recent influx of new models, including the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, has started leaving dents on the popularity of the Creta.

On the other hand, the South Korean carmaker will launch the next-gen Hyundai Creta next year to make sure that the Creta-loyalists don’t have a reason to leave the camp and buy a rival model. In line with this, there have been several reports of the next-gen Creta’s local debut being scheduled for the Auto Expo 2020.

In another related development, a set of new images of the interior of the next-gen Hyundai Creta have recently surfaced online. The new pics give a look at the new model’s dashboard, which holds a huge portrait-style touchscreen infotainment unit similar to that of the MG Hector. These images seem to have been clicked while a unit of the next-gen ix25, the China-spec Creta, rolled off the production line.

Also, as can be seen in the new images of the next-gen Hyundai Creta, the interior gets an all-black finish with piano black inserts on the dashboard and centre console. Also, from the looks of it, again, like the MG Hector, the touchscreen infotainment unit would feature aircon controls, other than offering a 360-degree camera and various connectivity features.

Also, the new pics of the next-gen Hyundai Creta reveal that the SUV will have a digital instrument console, 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, engine start/stop button on the right hand side of the gear lever. Instead of the vertical central aircon vents, the next-gen model gets horizontally-oriented units.

On the outside, the next-gen Hyundai Creta looks more dynamic than the current model. Its front-end styling is in accordance with the company’s latest design language and features a new cascading grille, sharper headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a dual-tone bumper with chrome adornments.

Chances are that the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be available with a choice of two petrol and a diesel engine option. These motors will come from the Kia Seltos and will include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual unit for all engines, while all the motors will offer automatic options, too.